Best Energy ETFs (Updated August 2022)

Energy stocks have soared in 2022, but there are many ways to invest in the sector. Here are some of the best ETFs for investors!

The energy sector has been a tale of two time periods in 2022. Through June 8th, the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) gained 67% and was far and away the top performing sector. Since then, XLE has fallen 13% and has been the market's worst performer. It's still up 46% on the year as a whole, but it's been a big reversal.

In my last update, I said that "as crude oil and natural gas prices rise and the global markets anticipate a surge in energy demand once we begin to move past the COVID pandemic, investors have bid up energy stock prices in a way we haven't seen in years." The latter part of that statement is still true, but the former has changed. We've largely moved past COVID and travel demand has returned, but we've got a Russia/Ukraine war as part of the calculus and a potential energy crisis in Europe. The entire supply/demand curve has shifted and that's added a lot of volatility to this sector.

Note: Interested in getting periodic e-mail notifications when articles are published here? Drop your e-mail in the box below!

There has been some significant divergence in performance over the past year. With some exceptions, it's been more of the downstream and mega-cap names (remember, ExxonMobil and Chevron account for more than 40% of the cap-weighted energy indices) that have outperformed. Infrastructure, pipeline, MLP and services stocks have generally returned "only" 30-40%, while gains of more than 100% over the past year could have been had in a few ETFs.

While investors may look at last year's rally as something they missed out on, there are still some attractive features within this space. Cash flows are huge thanks to higher energy prices and yields are far above those of the S&P 500. XLE, for example, currently offers a 3.1% yield, and is likely to remain sustainable for the foreseeable future. Volatility remains quite high, so investors won't want to pursue excessive allocations in search of yield, but a small position in order to augment existing portfolio income makes a lot of sense.

Either way, investors may look at the past year and think all of the gains have already been gotten, but there's still a lot of catch up to do when you pull back and look at the last decade.

Ranking The Energy ETFs

The variety of ETF choices makes distinguishing the best from the rest a little challenging. You've probably heard most financial pundits talk about focusing on funds with low expense ratios. That can certainly be a big factor in deciding which ETF to go with (it's probably the most important factor, in my view), but there are a lot of things that could go into making the right choice.

That's where I'm going to try to make things easier for you. Using a methodology that I've developed, which takes into account many of the factors that should be considered and weighting them according to their perceived level of importance, we can rank the universe of available ETFs in order to help identify the best of the best for your portfolio.

Now, this certainly won't be a perfect ranking. The data, of course, will be objective, but judging what's more important is very subjective. I'm simply going off of my years of experience in the ETF space in helping investors craft smart, cost-efficient portfolios.

Methodology And Factors For Ranking ETFs

Before we dive in, let's establish a few ground rules.

First, all of the data is used is coming from ETF Action. They have gone through the ETF universe to identify and categorize those ETFs used here. There are many that qualify and we'll be using their categorization as a starting point. Many thanks to them for opening up their vast database for my use.

Second, let's run down the factors I used in the ranking methodology.

Expense Ratio - This is perhaps the most important factor since it's the one thing investors can control. If you choose a fund that charges 0.1% annually over a fund that charges 1%, you're automatically coming out ahead by 0.9% annually. You can't control what a fund returns, but you can control what you pay for the portfolio. Lower expense ratios equal more money in your pocket.

- This is perhaps the most important factor since it's the one thing investors can control. If you choose a fund that charges 0.1% annually over a fund that charges 1%, you're automatically coming out ahead by 0.9% annually. You can't control what a fund returns, but you can control what you pay for the portfolio. Lower expense ratios equal more money in your pocket. Spreads - This relates to how cheaply you can buy and sell shares. Generally speaking, the larger the fund, the lower the spreads. Bigger funds usually have many buyers and sellers. Therefore, it's easier to find shares to transact and that makes them cheaper to trade. On the other hand, small funds tend to trade fewer shares and investors often need to pay a premium to buy and sell. Considering expense ratios and spreads together usually give you a better idea of the total cost of ownership.

- This relates to how cheaply you can buy and sell shares. Generally speaking, the larger the fund, the lower the spreads. Bigger funds usually have many buyers and sellers. Therefore, it's easier to find shares to transact and that makes them cheaper to trade. On the other hand, small funds tend to trade fewer shares and investors often need to pay a premium to buy and sell. Considering expense ratios and spreads together usually give you a better idea of the total cost of ownership. Diversification - Generally speaking, the broader a portfolio is, the better chance it has at reducing overall risk. A fund, such as the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), provides a good example. 45% of the fund's total assets go to just two stocks - ExxonMobil and Chevron. By buying XLE, you're putting a lot of faith in just those two companies. An equal-weighted fund, such as the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE), would score higher on diversification than XLE.

- Generally speaking, the broader a portfolio is, the better chance it has at reducing overall risk. A fund, such as the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), provides a good example. 45% of the fund's total assets go to just two stocks - ExxonMobil and Chevron. By buying XLE, you're putting a lot of faith in just those two companies. An equal-weighted fund, such as the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE), would score higher on diversification than XLE. FactSet ETF Scores - FactSet calculates its own proprietary ETF ranking for efficiency, tradeability and fit. They basically are designed to tell us if an ETF is doing what it sets out to do. I'm not going to copy and paste that work that they're doing, but there is some influence there to make sure my rankings are on the right path.

There are a few other minor factors thrown into the mix, but these are the main factors considered.

One thing that is not considered is historical returns. Most ETFs are passively-managed and are simply trying to track an index, not outperform. ETFs shouldn't be penalized for low returns simply because the index they're tracking is out of favor at the moment.

I'm ranking ETFs based on more basic structural factors. Are they cheap to own? Are they liquid? Do they minimize trading costs? Do they maintain risk-reducing diversification benefits?

Being in the bottom half of the list doesn't automatically make a fund "bad". It simply means that due to a low asset base, a high expense ratio, a concentrated portfolio or some other factor, it poses additional costs or downside risks.

Best Energy ETFs

There are three ETFs available that would qualify as cheap beta offerings that cover the energy sector. Not surprisingly, they come from State Street, Vanguard and Fidelity and occupy three of the top 4 spots in these rankings.

Best Energy ETFs

By the narrowest of margins, the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) captures the #1 spot over the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) and the Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY), which lands at #4. The last time I updated these rankings at the beginning of the year, VDE came out ahead, but it's a virtual coin toss between which is better. XLE with $37 billion in assets is easily the largest in the space and gains a minor advantage in terms of liquidity and tradeability. It's very close between these three and any of them would make a great core energy position choice.

If there's a drawback to these funds, it's that they're cap-weighted, meaning they have around 40% allocations to just ExxonMobil and Chevron. An equal-weighted energy ETF, such as the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) at #7, might be a better diversified option.

The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) is the highest ranking subsector fund at #3. Oil explorer ETFs and oil services ETFs were among the best performers earlier on in the year, but it's the explorers that have hung on to and added to gains lately. XOP narrowly misses out on posting a one-year return of 100%, but has still had a very impressive year. The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is the largest fund in the latter group, coming in at #10, although the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES) and the iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ) rank slightly higher.

One of the highest yielders in this space (and one of the most popular funds), the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP), comes in way down the list at #23. With nearly $7 billion in assets, size and liquidity aren't issues, but the 0.87% expense ratio is one of the highest in the sector. The fund's 15 holdings and the top 10 comprising roughly 84% of the fund's assets get dinged for its high concentration.

Among other key ETFs in these rankings:

The four funds that hit 100%+ returns over the past year - the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO), the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG), the Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (PXE) and the Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI).

The performance of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (PSCE) demonstrates how much small-caps, in general, have managed to come back over the latter part of the year so far. Earlier, it trailed its large-cap peers by more than 20%, but has since cut that deficit to less than 10% over the past one-year.

The Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (USAI) is one of the more unique strategies within this sector. It focuses primarily on U.S. and Canadian midstream names. Not surprisingly, it's full of companies that are big cash flow generators (as is the theme with several of the company's largest ETFs) and comes with a nice yield of nearly 4%.

Read More…

Best Dividend ETFs

Best Semiconductor ETFs

Best Vanguard Stock ETFs

Best Vanguard Bond ETFs

Best TIPS ETFs

Best Energy ETFs

Best Technology ETFs

Best Cloud Computing ETFs

Best Large Cap ETFs

Best Small Cap ETFs

Best High Yield Bond ETFs

Best Cannabis ETFs

Best Blockchain ETFs

QQQ vs. QQQM vs. QQQJ: What To Expect From The Big 3 Nasdaq ETFs

VTI vs. ITOT: Comparing The Vanguard & iShares Total Market ETFs

Note: Interested in getting periodic e-mail notifications when articles are published here? Drop your e-mail in the box below!