Aphria-Tilray Merger Boosts Cannabis Sector; 2 ETFs To Play The Sector

The announcement of Aphria's merger with Tilray puts cannabis stocks in focus. Here are two marijuana ETFs you could add to your portfolio.

The news that cannabis giants Tilray (TLRY) and Aphria (APHA) were going to merge in order to create the largest global cannabis company sent marijuana stocks soaring.

Aphria was up around 7% at one point before settling back down to little changed by the end of Wednesday. Tilray also came down a bit off of its highs but still gained nearly 20% on the day. Other cannabis stocks, including Aurora Cannabis (ACB) and Cronos Group (CRON) were up initially before drifting back down as well.

Also read:

7 Top Marijuana ETFs For 2021

MJ: Buy Marijuana Stocks Ahead Of Federal Legalization Vote

Marijuana could be one of the hottest growth spots in the economy not just for 2021 but for the rest of the decade. Whether that makes pot stocks a good buy is another question. Many of these stocks still trade largely on potential and are wildly expensive based on current revenue numbers.

Still, the growth potential for the space is huge. Medical and recreational marijuana is still only legal in a handful of states, but several more states approved its use in the November election and the U.S. House of Representatives just passed a bill that would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level. Clearly, acceptance of marijuana is growing.

If you're looking to add some cannabis exposure to your portfolio, the ETF industry has you covered.

I generally advocate for low-cost passively-managed ETFs for most portfolios, but this sector might be one of those rare exceptions where an actively-managed product makes more sense. Why? The sector is evolving so rapidly that it's preferable to own a fund that can pivot just as quickly. Many index funds may rebalance only quarterly or even less frequently. That could make a marijuana stock portfolio get stale pretty fast.

There are two cannabis ETFs that combine the best parts of active management and are actually cheaper than many of their peers.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)

YOLO owns a portfolio of mostly U.S. and Canadian based companies and tends to take a more targeted approach to cannabis exposure. Many funds cast a fairly wide net and include names, such as Scott's Miracle-Gro and Altria, due to their ancillary exposure to the sector. YOLO targets companies whose primary form of business is cannabis.

The 0.75% expense ratio is about on par with its peers, but is actually pretty reasonable given it's actively-managed nature. If you're expecting heavy exposure to Aphria and Tilray, you won't find it here. Aphria accounts for about 4% of the portfolio, but Tilray's 0.1% allocation barely registers.

Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE)

Like YOLO, TOKE is also actively-managed and a relatively new entrant to the spent having launched during the 2nd half of 2019. With an expense ratio of 0.42%, TOKE is also the cheapest marijuana ETF in the marketplace.

Aphria is one of TOKE's largest holdings at roughly 8%, but Tilray only accounts for a modest 1.2% of the overall portfolio.