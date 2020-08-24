ETF Focus
Top Stories
Trade Ideas
Dividend Ideas
High Yield Ideas

8 ETF Buy Opportunities For The Week Ahead

David Dierking

Every week, I use ChartMill.com to screen for potential ETF buy opportunities in the upcoming week.

Here are 8 ETF trade ideas that popped up from this week's analysis.

SPDR Gold Trust (GLD)

chart.php-15

Gold remains one of the hottest trades on Wall Street even though the price has dipped back to around $1940. The threat of higher inflation and a weaker dollar should keep demand high.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

chart.php-14

While it's mostly large-caps that have been driving the market higher, total market funds look just as attractive. VTI is back at all-time highs, although momentum has slowed.

Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV)

chart.php-13

Healthcare has been banking on an eventual coronavirus vaccine, but things have been quiet on the political front. The group has been relatively flat in recent weeks, but it's sitting on strong support here.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLC)

chart.php-12

This is a strong, steady uptrend for this sector. Google and Facebook make up 40% of the sector, but I like how this group looks regardless of what the COVID pandemic looks like.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

chart.php-11

Medical devices have outperformed both the S&P 500 and the healthcare sector by 6% year-to-date. It's hitting a bit of resistance right now around the $295 level, but once it breaks through, there's little stopping a quick run to $300.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

chart.php-10

Dividend stocks have been largely out of favor this year, but the aristocrats have been the best performers of the bunch. There's still some lack of direction here, but the group looks like it has good support above the 50-day moving average.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

chart.php-9

Junk bonds have been bouncing around, caught in the tug-of-war between the equity and fixed income markets. This is right around all-time highs and high yield bonds look favorable with the Fed's support.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK)

chart.php-8

Cybersecurity is a tech laggard this year, but we're always just one hack away from another rally. This sector rates as a bit undervalued here, but the current dip represents a nice entry point.

More ETF Research

XOUT: Large-Caps Without The Crap

An 8% Dividend Yield That's Perfect For This Market

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF: Nearing A Good Entry Point

Credit Suisse Will Retire DGAZF And Redeem Note At Fair Value

Why Did DGAZF Go From $400 To $24,000 In Just A Few Days?

Cloud Computing ETF: Taking A Pause But Still A Long-Term Buy

If you liked this article/video, please click the LIKE button or share it on Twitter, Facebook, etc. using the buttons below.

Feel free to leave any comments, questions, or thoughts on the ideas presented here (and sign-up if you haven't already).

Follow me and receive periodic notifications when I post here by clicking the FOLLOW button at the top of the page!

Comments

Trade Ideas

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

XOUT: Large-Caps Without The Crap

By eliminating companies that are expected to underperform, XOUT has built an impressive early track record.

David Dierking

Dollar Bounce Fails; Back To 27-Month Low

The dollar's mid-August rise didn't hold and is now threatening to move all the way back to 90. Good news for equities and gold.

David Dierking

An 8% Dividend Yield That's Perfect For This Market

U.S. equity and Treasury yields are pitifully low, but yields from emerging markets are looking very enticing.

David Dierking

Why Did DGAZF Go From $400 To $24,000 In Just A Few Days?

The triple leveraged inverse natural gas ETN has gone off the rails and transitioned from risky to downright dangerous.

David Dierking

by

David Dierking

Gambling On The New Sports Betting ETF

Investors now have an easy way to invest in the fast-growing gambling and internet gaming sector.

David Dierking

by

sbear

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF: Nearing A Good Entry Point

Dividend stocks have failed to keep up with the S&P 500 rally this year, but they're finally getting close to a buy point.

David Dierking

Credit Suisse Will Retire DGAZF And Redeem Note At Fair Value

The note's issuer announced it will shut down the leveraged natural gas ETN after it traded for as much as 200 times its underlying NAV.

David Dierking

Cloud Computing ETF: Taking A Pause But Still A Long-Term Buy

Cloud stocks are due for a bit of a breather, but the long-term bullish narrative for this sector is still intact.

David Dierking

If Russia Has Indeed Developed A Coronavirus Vaccine, It's Bad News For Gold

A COVID-19 cure would be bullish for equities and minimize the need for safe haven assets.

David Dierking

International Stocks Have Breakout Potential

Despite lagging the S&P 500 by more than 10% this year, international stocks look positioned to make a big move up here.

David Dierking