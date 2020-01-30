ETF Focus
5G Is Going To Be Huge; Here's How To Add 5G Exposure To Your Portfolio

David Dierking
by

With 5G technology rolling out worldwide in 2020, I want to take a look at the Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG). It's the only ETF available currently dedicated solely to those companies who are investing heavily in the development of 5G.

In the video above, I talk about what the fund invests in, how it's performed so far and, most importantly, where it could be headed from here.

