5 ETF Risk Hedges For Your Portfolio

The S & P 500 continues to push towards new all-time highs. The Nasdaq 100 is already there. The Nasdaq Composite just pushed past the 10,000 level. All of this despite the global economy cratering due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Something isn't quite right here.

Not only are stock prices looking very expensive and disconnecting from underlying economic fundamentals, structural market risks are starting to get into dangerous territory.

The Fed keeps blowing up the asset balloon with trillions of dollars of stimulus. It's buying corporate bond ETFs and individual bonds in order to support distressed companies. Interest rates are at zero and it's not out of the question that the Fed pulls them down into negative territory.

The risk of staying invested in equities and other risky assets is high. It's time to start thinking about ways to protect your portfolio's principal.

I'm not talking only about investing in utilities or low volatility stocks. I'm talking about ETFs that are specifically targeting risk reduction strategies.

As always, the ETF industry has us covered. Here are five ETFs designed to reduce the overall risk of your portfolio.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN)

SWAN uses a combination of long-term S & P 500 call options and Treasuries in order to pivot defensively in market downturns.

The S & P 500 options are designed to simulate stock market exposure in most normal market conditions. During market downturns, the options would, in theory, expire worthless, but the long Treasury positions would take over providing defensive exposure and potentially positive returns.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL)

TAIL buys U.S. stock market put options that would increase in value during downturns with the remaining portfolio invested in U.S. Treasuries.

In normal rising equity market conditions, however, the puts likely expire either worthless or with little value and investors should expect negative returns during most periods. It's during corrections, like the one we just had, where TAIL really shines.

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti Beta ETF (BTAL)

BTAL splits its portfolio 50-50 by going long low volatility stocks and short high volatility stocks. During market downturns, the low volatility stocks likely lose value, but the short positions increase in value helping to produce flat or even positive returns overall.

With the 50% short position, BTAL very likely underperforms the stock market by a significant margin over the long-term, but the risk reduction properties and outperformance during down markets make it an ideal risk-adjusted performance hedge.

Risk Parity ETF (RPAR)

RPAR doesn't necessarily invest to produce gains in bear markets like the other choices above, but invests in a diversified portfolio of assets - equities, commodities, Treasuries and TIPS - that has a low correlation to typical equity portfolios. The goal is risk reduction in order to produce superior risk-adjusted returns.

The fund is 25% equities (mostly broadly diversified total market funds), 15% gold and the remainder in Treasuries.

Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF (FLYT)

This is a newer fund that operates similarly to RPAR, but focuses its investments on U.S. stocks, gold and Treasuries.

It maintains a roughly 25% allocation to U.S. utility companies, 25% to bullion and 50% to long-term Treasury bonds.

