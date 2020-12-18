3 ETFs That Advisors Probably Wouldn't Add To Clients' Portfolio, But You Should To Yours

Trade IdeasDividend IdeasHigh Yield IdeasTop 5 ListsWeekly Buy/Sell Signals
Search

3 ETFs That Advisors Probably Wouldn't Add To Client Portfolios, But You Should To Yours

Financial advisors tend to stick to low cost, broad index funds for their clients, but several thematic ETFs slightly off the grid offer big growth and return potential.
Author:
Publish date:

The ETF industry has grown over the years to a marketplace that's perfect for retail investors. You can invest in just about any sector, region or niche of the financial, while several broad index funds can be bought for just a few basis points in expenses annually.

Financial advisors tend to stick to the cheap and the well-known when it comes to building their clients' portfolios. The ultra-low costs fulfill their fiduciary duties to customers, while targeting broad index funds to develop asset allocation strategies is easily defensible.

But that doesn't mean advisors shouldn't occasionally swing for the fences.

There are a lot of developing growth trends that have been accelerated by the COVID pandemic. If you ignore their names for a moment and focus instead on the growth trajectory, industry targeting and global acceptance of the themes, you'll actually find a few ETFs that are largely off of financial advisors' grids but worthy of inclusion in your portfolio anyway.

If your financial advisor won't necessarily trade in them, you should consider going out and buying these three ETFs yourself.

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming & eSports ETF (ESPO)

The eSports and gaming industry was already a big growth space heading into 2020, but that trend accelerated when the COVID pandemic hit and people were forced to stay at home to find entertainment.

The eSports industry is expected to grow at a 12% annual clip over the next several years and the global gaming audience is estimated at roughly 450 million people worldwide.

Global X Millenials Thematic ETF (MILN)

You can joke all you want about the millennials generation, but they've generally done a pretty good job of identifying trends that are reshaping our world. That includes e-commerce, social media, technology and home buying.

Top holdings currently include Lululemon, Spotify, Square, Lowe's and Uber.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ)

Like eSports and gaming, gambling is another durable industry that performed especially well during the pandemic (even though there wasn't much in the way of sports to bet on for a while). While sporting events resuming and daily fantasy growing exponentially, this is a high growth area of the market.

It's estimated that most of that growth will come from online betting, which is expected to account for roughly 75% of all bets placed by 2025.

3_ETFs_That_Advisors_Probably_Wouldnt_Ad-5fdcc028eaf8886bd615dca7_1_Dec_18_2020_15_50_00_poster
Trade Ideas

3 ETFs That Advisors Probably Wouldn't Add To Clients' Portfolio, But You Should To Yours

7_Marijuana_ETF_Picks_For_2021-5fce3c3fb639e84c30342743_1_Dec_08_2020_1_34_53_poster
Trade Ideas

Aphria-Tilray Merger Boosts Cannabis Sector; 2 ETFs To Play The Sector

Top_10_Performing_ETFs_Of_2020_All_Retur-5fda239dc2408839011bfc0e_1_Dec_16_2020_17_22_15_poster
Trade Ideas

Top 10 ETFs For 2020 All Returned More Than 100%

ARK_ETFs_Deliver_Multiple_100_Gainers_In-5fd7e689cb5525537ae968ce_1_Dec_15_2020_21_43_31_poster
Trade Ideas

ARK ETFs Deliver Multiple 100% Gainers In 2020

7_Marijuana_ETF_Picks_For_2021-5fce3c3fb639e84c30342743_1_Dec_08_2020_1_34_53_poster
Trade Ideas

7 Top Marijuana ETFs For 2021

seedling-1062908_1280
Trade Ideas

MJ: Buy Marijuana Stocks Ahead Of Federal Legalization Vote

10_Top_Tech_ETF_Picks_For_2021-5fc90280caad46044ff1dd29_1_Dec_03_2020_17_22_42_poster
Trade Ideas

10 Top Tech ETF Picks For 2021

Screen Shot 2020-12-01 at 1.26.45 PM
Trade Ideas

Current Valuation Gap Suggests Good Times Ahead For Emerging Markets

10_Top_Dividend_ETF_Picks_For_2021-5fc4504beb4c16723369d387_1_Nov_30_2020_3_52_42_poster
Dividend Ideas

10 Top Dividend ETF Picks For 2021