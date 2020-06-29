ETF Focus
Top Stories
Trade Ideas
Dividend Ideas
High Yield Ideas

3 Attractive ETF Chart Set-Ups For The Week Ahead

David Dierking

The S&P 500's decline of nearly 3% last week indicates that investors are becoming more cautious as the news of spiking COVID cases grows. The market isn't turning decisively bearish yet, however, since defensive issues, including consumer staples and utilities, underperformed the broader market. Still, the charts that look most attractive this week represent more defensive positioning.

I run a series of screens on ChartMill over the weekend to identify some of the sectors, themes and strategies that look poised to outperform in the coming weeks.

This week, I expect the markets will favor more defensive investing and those sectors that could benefit from a new COVID outbreak. A big question is how the Fed might step in to offer some new stimulus optimism.

Here are three of the charts identified by my ChartMill screens as potential outperformers.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD)

Corporate bonds, viewed just a few months ago as vulnerable to default risk, have regained all of their bear market losses and are on the precipice of breaking to new all-time highs. LQD has been bubbling at March highs for a couple of weeks now and any sense of investors continuing their pivot away from equities could lead to a breakout.

chart.php-5

The big catalyst is the Fed. It continues to add millions of dollars of corporate bonds - investment and non-investment grade of all maturities - to its balance and will likely keep doing so for the foreseeable future. This buying pressure creates a floor under this group that probably eliminates the risk of significant downside here.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Gold is starting to become a more popular trade and the chart confirms it. Gold is threatening to finally break through the $1800 mark, a level which could be the last real resistance for a quick move towards $2000.

chart.php-6

The wedge pattern suggests a breakout in one direction or another is coming for gold miners. The fundamental backdrop for precious metals suggests there's a much greater likelihood that this move is to the upside. GDX has traded around $35 for roughly a month, but I expect $40 is within reason over the next few months.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI)

Biotech has the tailwind of the COVID vaccine push behind it, although a clear winner has yet to emerge. Biotech has seen a boost in June on some heavier volume, but has consolidated somewhat over the past week.

chart.php-7

The bounce off of the resistance-turned-support line around 99 was encouraging with the sector now in a firm uptrend. If the market turns south as the coronavirus spread, biotech could remain an outperformer even in a declining environment for equities.

More ETF Research

We Haven't Seen This Many S&P 500 Stocks Flashing This Sell Signal In 30 Years

3 Great Dividend ETFs (That Improve Your Portfolio Today)

Beware Of Huge Premiums On TVIX So You Can Avoid Big Losses

Credit Suisse Effectively Closing Its VIX, Gold And Silver ETNs

TVIX Gets Delisted A Few Days After It's The Most Added Security On Robinhood

5 ETF Risk Hedges For Your Portfolio

If you liked this article/video, please click the LIKE button or share it on Twitter, Facebook, etc. using the buttons below.

Feel free to leave any comments, questions, or thoughts on the ideas presented here (and sign-up if you haven't already).

Follow me and receive periodic notifications when I post here by clicking the FOLLOW button at the top of the page!

Comments

Trade Ideas

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

We Haven't Seen This Many S&P 500 Stocks Flashing This Sell Signal In 30 Years

Even though stocks are holding on to gains from the bear market rally, technical signals are starting to flash strong warning signs.

David Dierking

3 Great Dividend ETFs (That Improve Your Portfolio Today)

These dividend ETFs target healthy balance sheets, long-term dividend growth histories and predictable incomes streams.

David Dierking

Beware Of Huge Premiums On TVIX So You Can Avoid Big Losses

Credit Suisse is exiting this ETN and investors are bidding up shares to well above NAV. This can potentially lead to big losses for unsuspecting traders.

David Dierking

by

Dr. Peter Parker

Credit Suisse Effectively Closing Its VIX, Gold And Silver ETNs

The official delisting will take place on July 12th.

David Dierking

TVIX Gets Delisted A Few Days After It's The Most Added Security On Robinhood

The decision comes as Credit Suisse moves to "better align its product suite with its broader strategic growth plans".

David Dierking

by

Dr. Peter Parker

3 Attractive ETF Chart Set-Ups For The Week Ahead

Growth, tech and solar stocks are all showing solid set-ups for further gains ahead.

David Dierking

5 ETF Risk Hedges For Your Portfolio

With stocks looking very expensive and structural market risks rising, it might be time to hedge your portfolio risks.

David Dierking

by

Dr. Peter Parker

A 7% Dividend Yield From.... Marijuana Stocks?

Investors often think of REITs, junk bonds and utilities for high yields, but pot stocks offer an interesting option too.

David Dierking

by

Click Speed Tester

Hertz To Stockholders: You're Probably Going To Lose Everything

As the company tries one more time to raise cash, it's admitting that share buyers are likely to see a total loss.

David Dierking

by

Click Speed Tester

A Simple, Cheap 2 ETF Combo That Gives You A Complete Portfolio

Portfolio construction doesn't have to be complicated or expensive. These two ETFs together will give you everything you need.

David Dierking