Top 5 Technology ETFs

The bull market of the past decade has been driven by tech stocks. While most broad market ETFs have about 25% exposure to the tech sector, it makes sense to add some targeted tech ETFs to your portfolio if you're looking to overweight.

Based on expense ratios, liquidity, diversification and other factors, these are the five best tech ETFs you can add to your portfolio.

If you liked this article/video, please click the LIKE button or share it on Twitter, Facebook, etc. using the buttons below.

Feel free to leave any comments, questions, or thoughts on the ideas presented here (and sign-up if you haven't already).

Follow me and receive periodic notifications when I post here by clicking the FOLLOW button at the top of the page!