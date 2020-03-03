ETF Focus
Top Stories
Trade Ideas
Dividend Ideas
High Yield Ideas

Why The Dow's 1,300 Point Spike Doesn't Indicate A Bottom

David Dierking

After last week's 14% plunge in the Dow, Monday's monster rally was a welcome sight for investors shaken by the market's recent volatility. Digging down into specific sector performance, I'm not necessarily encouraged by where the biggest gains came from and I'm concerned that Monday's action suggests investors are still very much in risk-off mode.

In the video above, I take a look at how each of the 11 major sectors performed and why it could indicate that there's further downside ahead.

If you liked this article/video, please click the LIKE button or share it on Twitter, Facebook, etc. using the buttons below.

Feel free to leave any comments, questions, or thoughts on the ideas presented here (and sign-up if you haven't already).

Follow me and receive periodic notifications when I post here by clicking the FOLLOW button at the top of the page!

Comments

Market Intelligence

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

I Don't Understand This 50 Basis Point Rate Cut At All

The Fed's between meeting 50 basis point rate cut is shockingly short-sighted, won't do anything to combat the coronavirus spread and could make things worse economically.

David Dierking

While The Dow Was Plunging 12% Last Week, This ETF Delivered A 9% Gain

While the Dow was plunging 12% last week, this ETF delivered a 9% gain.

David Dierking

Sector Buy/Sell Signals - Week of March 2, 2020

Concerns over the coronavirus have taken down U.S. stocks by more than 11%, while Treasury yields hit all-time lows. Here's how the upcoming week could play out.

David Dierking

S&P 500 Trading Action Suggests Stocks Will Keep Falling

The S&P 500 fell sharply Tuesday following an opening bounce suggesting that sellers are in control and will keep pushing equities down.

David Dierking

The Real Safe Haven Value Is In Silver Miners

While investors may be moving into gold and Treasuries, the real value lies with silver and silver miners.

David Dierking

Sector Buy/Sell Signals - Week of February 24, 2020

Coronavirus fears become more real when Apple and Coca-Cola issue revenue warnings. Treasuries and gold catch fire.

David Dierking

Fed Governor Brainard Essentially Confirms That Interest Rates Are Going To Zero

In her recent speech, she talked about interest rate caps, yield curve control and untested policy decisions to force inflation higher.

David Dierking

Apple's Revenue Warning Makes Chip Stocks An Instant Sell

If Apple is experiencing coronavirus struggles in China, semiconductor makers most certainly are as well.

David Dierking

ETFs That Are Most Impacted By Apple's Revenue Warning

Apple's announcement that it will miss its Q1 revenue forecast due to the coronavirus will affect these ETFs the most.

David Dierking

Sector Buy/Sell Signals - Week of February 17, 2020

U.S. equities have continued to rally, but are starting to look quite overbought. Treasuries and most of fixed income in general are still flashing buy signals, but commodities and international markets remain questionable.

David Dierking