Why The Dow's 1,300 Point Spike Doesn't Indicate A Bottom

After last week's 14% plunge in the Dow, Monday's monster rally was a welcome sight for investors shaken by the market's recent volatility. Digging down into specific sector performance, I'm not necessarily encouraged by where the biggest gains came from and I'm concerned that Monday's action suggests investors are still very much in risk-off mode.

In the video above, I take a look at how each of the 11 major sectors performed and why it could indicate that there's further downside ahead.

If you liked this article/video, please click the LIKE button or share it on Twitter, Facebook, etc. using the buttons below.

Feel free to leave any comments, questions, or thoughts on the ideas presented here (and sign-up if you haven't already).

Follow me and receive periodic notifications when I post here by clicking the FOLLOW button at the top of the page!