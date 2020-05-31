ETF Focus
Volatility Feels Low, But It's Still Really High

David Dierking

Coming off of the bear market earlier this year that regularly featured 1,000 point daily swings in the Dow, it might feel like things are finally back to normal.

They're not.

Certainly, a VIX level in the high 20s is far below the peak levels in the 80s we saw back in March. What we're feeling now is a relative calm, but it's not an absolute calm by historical standards.

If you take a look at the VIX over the past three decades, readings of around 30 or above typically only show up during periods of market turmoil.

sc-422

Among the periods where the fixed was regularly above the 30 mark:

  • The 1990 recession
  • The years around the 2000 tech bubble collapse
  • The financial crisis
  • The credit crisis of the mid-2010s
  • The 2018 VIX product implosion
  • The 2020 COVID-19 recession

It appears that we may be on the back half of the bell curve in the current global recession, but the market has far from returned to normal.

Virtually all economic measurements show a global economy that has virtually ground to a halt. The equity markets have rallied more than 30% off the bear market low, but that's been due more to optimism surrounding an economic reopening and trillions of Fed stimulus.

The economy itself could take several quarters, if not years, to get back to where it was.

The market has gotten very overvalued relative to where things stand right now. With Treasury yields still near all-time lows and gold rallying, there's still a sense that investors haven't fully bought into the latest rally.

The VIX really needs to get closer to 20 before there's a true sense of calming. With the VIX at its current level, the financial markets a still vulnerable to sudden pullbacks.

We may have seen the bear market bottom in March and there may be few bumps in the road to an economic recovery from here. But overall market risk remains high and investors should remain cautious.

