VanEck Tries To Launch Bitcoin ETF (Again)

Forced to withdraw their last bitcoin ETF proposal due to SEC concerns, VanEck is going to give it another try.

The ever elusive bitcoin ETF has been a hot topic of conversation over the past couple of years. Many U.S. issuers have tried to bring one to market. To date, all have failed. The issue acting as the roadblock is the SEC. The regulatory body has refused to approve such a product on the grounds that it's uncomfortable with the risk involved in an unregulated product in an ETF wrapper. It's also worried that a bitcoin ETF would result in a rush of investors not fully understanding what they're buying - an issue the SEC addressed a couple of years ago when "blockchain" became such a buzzword.

The failure of a bitcoin ETF to come to market hasn't been for a lack of trying. Three years ago, the list of proposed bitcoin (and blockchain) ETFs looked like this.

The coin-based funds were figured to be a long shot given the SEC's stance, but market watchers were more optimistic about the futures-based products. After all, the SEC had already approved dozens of futures-based funds targeting oil, gold, miners and almost every sector of the market.

But the argument, again, was against bitcoin, not the futures-based structure. All of the bitcoin ETF proposals were either denied or withdrawn with the reasoning being that there was essentially no point until the SEC changed their stance.

That was until last week. VanEck has decided to give it a try once more.

Last week, VanEck, who made one of the original bitcoin ETF proposals, filed for the VanEck Bitcoin Trust. Whereas its last proposal would have been for a bitcoin futures ETF, this one would invest in actual bitcoin.

This, of course, renews the debate as to whether or not 2021 will finally be the year for a bitcoin ETF. Perhaps more importantly, it's worth asking why VanEck thinks it might be successful this time around where no one else was in the past.

The simple answer is that VanEck believes the regulatory environment has changed.

Among the changes:

The SEC may be starting to feel more comfortable with how bitcoin operates. It's been more than two years since the last filings and we've got a better feeling today about the risks of cryptocurrency investing than we did then. The unregulated nature of bitcoin will still be an obstacle.

News broke around Christmas that Elad Roisman will replace Jay Clayton as the SEC Chairman. Roisman is viewed as more friendly to cryptocurrencies in general and may be more amenable to a bitcoin ETF approval. The downside is that President-elect Biden may nominate his own person once he gets sworn in later this month.

The one unquestioned outcome of a bitcoin ETF approval would be a likely strong wave of crypto buying interest.

With many investors still leery about opening a crypto wallet and worried about the risks of hacks and losing passwords, a bitcoin ETF would likely be viewed as a smoother, less risky path to bitcoin ownership. Those same risks will exist whether it's in an ETF or not, but some of the original proposals included insurance as part of the fund so as to minimize some of that risk associated with fraud or theft.

More than just retail investors, I think you'd see a lot of institutional investors getting on board as well. As bitcoin gains greater acceptance into the mainstream culture, big brokerages and money managers will want to at least gain exposure to this even if it isn't in large positions.

I know VanEck has been eager to get into this space for a while and I'd expect the approval of a bitcoin ETF would mean big business both for VanEck and cryptocurrencies in general.

Will it get approved?

Now to the million dollar question. Will the SEC finally approve a bitcoin ETF?

I still think the answer is no. I think the SEC has probably drifted towards the direction of becoming more comfortable with the idea of a bitcoin ETF, but I still don't think they want to give the green light. The fact that bitcoin is over $30,000 has brought a lot of attention to it and that's exactly the type of thing it worried about when it forced the blockchain ETFs to remove "blockchain" from their names. They were worried about an investor frenzy from people looking to jump in on the latest hot trend.

I still believe the SEC needs more time before they jump on board. VanEck is moving in at the right time I think, but I suspect the SEC is going to say no again.