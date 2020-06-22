ETF Focus
Top Stories
Trade Ideas
Dividend Ideas
High Yield Ideas

TVIX Gets Delisted A Few Days After It's The Most Added Security On Robinhood

David Dierking

The VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (TVIX) is effectively closing up shop.

Credit Suisse, the issuer of the ETN, announced today that it will plan on delisting it along with several others in an effort to "better align its product suite with its broader strategic growth plans". The company will suspend any new issuances although existing shares will remain available on the over-the-counter (OTC) market.

sc-531

TVIX grew in popularity as the bear market market accelerated and VIX levels pushed north of 80. At one point earlier in June, TVIX was the most added security on Robinhood.

Robinhood_Accounts_Loading_Up_On_Leverag-5ee2978a11a5371428d41a98_1_Jun_11_2020_21_07_00_poster

It's a little unusual, but not all that surprising, that a product like TVIX made it to the top of the Robinhood list. The small retail investors that make up most of Robinhood's customer base has been loading up on speculative and high risk securities lately. Among their targets are Hertz (HTZ), the United States Oil Fund (USO) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Fund (UCO).

TVIX isn't the only casualty though. It's just one of 9 total ETNs that are being sent to the backburner.

Screen Shot 2020-06-22 at 10.22.06 AM

Interestingly, there are two other VIX products on the list - the VelocityShares VIX Short-Term ETN (VIIX) and the VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium-Term ETN (ZIV).

In addition, Credit Suisse is axing ETNs linked to gold, silver and natural gas as well.

More ETF Research

3 Attractive ETF Chart Set-Ups For The Week Ahead

5 ETF Risk Hedges For Your Portfolio

A 7% Dividend Yield From.... Marijuana Stocks?

A Simple Cheap 2 ETF Combo That Gives You A Complete Portfolio

A 7% Monthly Yield That's Ideal For Retirement Income

Investing In Dividend Aristocrats, But Getting A 5% Yield

If you liked this article/video, please click the LIKE button or share it on Twitter, Facebook, etc. using the buttons below.

Feel free to leave any comments, questions, or thoughts on the ideas presented here (and sign-up if you haven't already).

Follow me and receive periodic notifications when I post here by clicking the FOLLOW button at the top of the page!

Comments

Market Intelligence

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

3 Attractive ETF Chart Set-Ups For The Week Ahead

Growth, tech and solar stocks are all showing solid set-ups for further gains ahead.

David Dierking

5 ETF Risk Hedges For Your Portfolio

With stocks looking very expensive and structural market risks rising, it might be time to hedge your portfolio risks.

David Dierking

by

Dr. Peter Parker

A 7% Dividend Yield From.... Marijuana Stocks?

Investors often think of REITs, junk bonds and utilities for high yields, but pot stocks offer an interesting option too.

David Dierking

by

Click Speed Tester

A Simple, Cheap 2 ETF Combo That Gives You A Complete Portfolio

Portfolio construction doesn't have to be complicated or expensive. These two ETFs together will give you everything you need.

David Dierking

A 7% Monthly Yield That's Ideal For Retirement Income

HNDL offers nearly triple the yield compared to other retirement income funds of similar risk.

David Dierking

by

mary5

Hertz To Stockholders: You're Probably Going To Lose Everything

As the company tries one more time to raise cash, it's admitting that share buyers are likely to see a total loss.

David Dierking

by

Click Speed Tester

Negative Fee ETF Gets Acquired By Pacer

LSLT, which charged a -0.05% expense ratio, ultimately never caught on.

David Dierking

Robinhood Accounts Loading Up On Leveraged VIX Futures

After piling into oil futures and bankrupt companies, Robinhood account holders are making their riskiest bet yet.

David Dierking

by

David Dierking

Investing In Dividend Aristocrats, But Getting A 5% Yield

Investing in long-term dividend growth stocks is a great strategy, but it often lacks yield. This ETF could be a solution.

David Dierking

by

Click Speed Tester

One Dividend ETF To Rule Them All

SCHD targets dividend stocks that meet strict qualifications for dividend growth, high yield and balance sheet quality.

David Dierking

by

Click Speed Tester