It was another stellar month for equity returns in October. Cyclicals took the lead from tech & growth as interest rates rose, energy prices continued their upward trajectory and the Fed signals for a taper later this year. Q3 earnings were generally good and the markets failed to deliver any major surprises. The labor market is still struggling and supply chain disruptions remain persistent, but the economy is growing and investors continue to plow money into risk assets.

Global central bank policy is one of the key areas of focus with most beginning to either tighten conditions or signal that they're about to do so. We know that growth worldwide is peaking, partially due to low base effects from the early pandemic damage but also because the growth cycle is beginning to mature again. A slowing economy with tightening monetary conditions and stubbornly high inflation is generally a bad time to be investing in equities and it will be important for the Fed, ECB and others to try to strike a balance between encouraging future growth and getting inflation under control.

It's a bit interesting to see that with crude oil prices hitting multi-year highs and the traditional energy sector among the best performing groups last month that it's the clean energy sector that has been leading the way. Tesla, of course, continues to get a lot of attention from traders and there may be some spillover effect from that, but the COP26 climate conference, the global push to reach net zero carbon emissions by the middle of this century and high gas prices have all combined to improve sentiment for the clean energy sector. We'll see many of these names among October's best performers, but blockchain, cloud computing and a relatively new launch from Amplify are all represented.

Here's the list of the top performing ETFs for October 2021.

The top two spots on the list belong to Simplify, a company that doesn't even crack the top 70 issuers by total assets but offers more than a dozen different funds focused mainly on risk management and hedging strategies. The Simplify Volt Cloud & Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (VCLO) and the Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption & Technology ETF (VCAR) took advantage of the clean energy rally to return 40% and 35%, respectively. The Amplify Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (BATT) also took advantage of the autonomous vehicle and battery theme.

It'd be time consuming to run through every clean energy themed ETF that made the top 30 list here, but suffice it to say that they covered several areas within the space. The Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) and the Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) represent opposite ends of the spectrum - TAN being the largest solar ETF around and RAYS being the tiny upstart that's less than two months old. Hydrogen as a theme is also getting its day (or month) in the sun. The Defiance Next Gen Hydrogen ETF (HDRO), the Global X Hydrogen ETF (HYDR) and the Direxion Hydrogen ETF (HJEN) all gained more than 20%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy ETF (QCLN), the ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF (CTEX), the ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES), the Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) and the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) were among the best performers focused on the broader sector.

Blockchain was perhaps the biggest winner in October. It (or some close variation of the theme) placed 5 names in the top 7, including the biggest fund, the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK). The Global X Blockchain ETF (BKCH), another newbie to the industry, and the VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) also appear. The red-hot crypto industry accounts for the other two spots. The Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto Mining & Semiconductors ETF (RIGZ) focuses on companies that mine for cryptos, such as bitcoin, but also favor less energy-intensive processes to do it. The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ) targets companies that earn a majority of their revenues from crypto business activities.

Other ETFs worth noting:

The Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (MVPS) tracks an index developed by ETF Action (full disclosure: I use their data product for most ETF information on this site). It follows a model portfolio of popular themes, including fintech, healthcare innovation, disruptive technology and the evolving consumer. It debuted in July of this year.

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity ETF (WCBR) is perhaps the "oddball" on this list in that it simply follows the broader cybersecurity space. It's been a solid performer throughout 2021 and is up about 18% year-to-date.

The VanEck Rare Earth & Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) continues what's been a very solid year for the metals miners, particularly in uranium. The North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (URNM) posted another 14% gain in October and is up more than 100% this year.

