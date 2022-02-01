For many investors, January was a month to entirely forget. The S&P 500 (SPY) finished down just over 5%, while the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) and Russell 2000 (IWM) lost 9%. And that includes a significant bounce off of the late January lows that saw all three indices down 10-15%. The Fed's swift hawkish pivot from keeping conditions loose just a few months ago to expectations for 4+ rate hikes this year triggered a massive shift from growth to value stocks that took most of the tech-centric top heavy indices down with it.

Save for one sector though and that's energy. There may be no better sector in the market to take advantage of a shift to value stocks. Add in the fact that energy prices continue to steadily rise and a backlog of travel and energy demand is set to unlock later this year and you've got a recipe for a strong rally in spite of challenging market conditions. Energy stocks gained roughly 18% in January.

Considering that every other major sector produced losses in January, it's easy to understand why this month's top performer list is almost exclusively energy-related ETFs. Whether it's broad vanilla energy ETFs, funds focused on specific subsectors or those targeting direct commodity exposure through futures contracts, almost every segment is represented, although there are a couple ETFs on the list that have nothing to do with energy at all.

Here's the list of the top performing ETFs for January 2022.

Top Performing ETFs For January 2022

The best performing ETFs of the month are a pair of nearly identical funds targeting natural gas - the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG) and the United States 12 Month Natural Gas ETF (UNL). The primary difference is that UNG invests only in nearest month expiration contracts, while UNL spreads its exposure across expirations as much as 12 months out. The First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG) is a little further down the list with a still impressive 13% gain.

Funds investing directly in energy commodities did just as well as those investing in equities. Landing on the list are the United States Brent Oil ETF (BNO), the United States Gasoline ETF (UGA), the United States Oil ETF (USO), the Invesco DB Energy ETF (DBE) and the United States 12 Month Oil ETF (USL). Most of these are pretty straightforward in their objective, but DBE invests in the combination of crude oil, gasoline and natural gas futures contracts.

While landing on the top performer list often requires investing in a specific niche of the market at just the right time, investors were served just as well putting their money in plain beta energy ETFs. The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) and the Fidelity MSCI Energy ETF (FENY) managed to net 17-18% gains in January. These three ETFs land in the top 3 spots on my Energy ETF rankings with expense ratios ranging from 0.08% to 0.12%.

ETFs targeting explorers, producers and servicers were all over the top performer list in January, but so were those using alternate weighting and targeting strategies. The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) was able to net a slightly higher return by diversifying away from mega-cap names, such as ExxonMobil and Chevron. The John Hancock Multi Factor Energy ETF (JHME) was also able to slightly outperform the main energy ETFs by factor tilting. Not outperforming but still landing on the list were the Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI) and the First Trust Energy AlphaDEX ETF (FXN).

Other ETFs worth noting:

The Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL) returned 25% in January. As part of the commodities rally, palladium climbed from nearly $1,800 and ounce early in the month to more than $2,300 today.

Emerging markets finally had a nice stretch relative to the S&P 500 in January thanks to the huge growth-to-value rotation that's been occurring as central banks start tightening policy. Even though emerging markets outperformed, there weren't any huge performers except for the iShares MSCI Chile ETF (ECH), which was up 14%. Latin America did particularly well globally.

The lone ETF on the list that focuses on U.S. non-energy stocks is the FolioBeyond Rising Rates ETF (RISR). RISR is a new ETF having launched just four months ago and has a unique target by investing primarily in interest-only mortgage-backed securities and U.S. Treasury bonds. The MBS IOs are a negative duration security that generally benefit from rising rates.

