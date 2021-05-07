S&P 500 ESG Index: Tesla & Walmart Join, But Facebook & Wells Fargo Get Booted

Tesla enters the socially conscious index for the first time, while Facebook gets ejected due to poor "environmental reporting" and "policy influence" scores.

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investing has been growing by leaps and bounds over the past few years. The idea of socially conscious investing has gained particular steam among millennials and index providers as well as fund issuers have been happy to offer them solutions.

Any time an index rebalances, in the case of the S&P 500 ESG index it happens once a year, it tends to make news because it provides direct insight into what's in favor right now and what's getting shunned. There's a fair amount of turnover in this index as methodologies change (a new exclusion was made for companies involved in thermal coal) and individual corporate activities make companies more or less attractive.

This index just rebalanced at the end of April and a number of big name companies were added and deleted. Among the biggest names moving in or out were Tesla (TSLA), Facebook (FB), Walt Disney (DIS), Walmart (WMT), Wells Fargo (WFC), Costco (COST) and Oracle (ORCL).

S&P 500 ESG Index Additions and Drops

Tesla's addition is probably the easiest to explain. It was just recently added to the S&P 500, so its inclusion here based on its work with clean energy vehicles and batteries logically follows. Disney got in on the grounds of improved "labor practices" and "occupational health & safety" scores. Walmart was noted for its improvements in "human rights".

On the flip side, Facebook was removed following deteriorating "environmental reporting" and "policy influence" scores, the latter probably peaking during the election season. Wells Fargo's overall ESG score actually improved, but rose less than its peers making it only an average performer and resulting in its dismissal. Costco also improved slightly, but fell behind Walmart and effectively got traded out.

With the index getting market cap-weighted after the selected components are identified, this ends up looking a whole lot like a plain vanilla S&P 500 ETF.

S&P 500 ESG Index Top 10 Holdings

Among the S&P 500's top 10 holdings, Facebook is absent in the ESG version along with Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

Berkshire's exclusion probably gets the highest profile. The fact is that Warren Buffett and company have consistently avoided making themselves more ESG-friendly. Just recently at the company's annual meeting, it rejected measures that would have called for annual reports on how the company is responding to climate change and workplace diversity. This trend has been going on for years and has made Berkshire the most notable name to never be included in the ESG index.

Biggest Exclusions From S&P 500 ESG Index

If you're looking for an ETF play, the Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is run by Deutsche Bank and tracks this index. It's got nearly $600 million in assets and charges just 0.10% annually.

