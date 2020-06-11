ETF Focus
Top Stories
Trade Ideas
Dividend Ideas
High Yield Ideas

Robinhood Accounts Loading Up On Leveraged VIX Futures

David Dierking

Following the activities of Robinhood accounts is almost becoming a sport. It's become perhaps the most popular benchmark for the attitudes and behaviors of the average retail investor.

Looking at what's going on right now, they're a really gutsy bunch!

As I was doing my afternoon stroll through Twitter, I came across this tweet from Bloomberg's Sarah Ponczek.

This may be the greatest case of investors not knowing what they're buying that I've ever seen! Small investors are buying leveraged volatility futures! And let's not forget that this is an ETN, not an ETF, which happens to carry an added layer of risk.

These are exactly the types of products that imploded a little over two years ago when the VIX went from single digits to more than 50 over the course of less than a month.

I'm sure this won't end badly.

I still couldn't quite believe it, so I went to check robintrack.net for myself. Of course, what I found could be charitably described as "not surprising".

Screen Shot 2020-06-11 at 3.13.27 PM

Yep, TVIX was no longer #3 on the list. It had moved up to #1.

This isn't even a case of a large well-known stock being held in hundreds of thousands of accounts making a move. TVIX is only held in around 10% of the number of accounts as the other securities on this list. Yet it's still gained the most new accounts over the past four hours.

I wanted to check the history of TVIX on Robinhood to see if this is just a recent phenomenon or if account holders have always been interested in leveraged VIX futures.

echarts

Interest has steadily been growing, but the exposure has never been too large. Not surprisingly, interest in TVIX peaked back in March when the market was melting down, but stabilized since then. Today's spike is an outlier, but I'd fully expect the number of accounts owning this to continue rising as long as volatility levels remain high.

The VIX closed today just above 40, its highest reading since mid-April.

More ETF Research

One Dividend ETF To Rule Them All

3 ETFs For Adding A 10% Yield To Your Portfolio

Is UCO Going Back To $300? Very Unlikely

Robinhood Investors Buy New Sports Betting ETF In Big Numbers

Top 5 Dividend ETFs That Are Perfect For Retirement

5 ETFs That Have Gained 30% So Far In 2020

If you liked this article/video, please click the LIKE button or share it on Twitter, Facebook, etc. using the buttons below.

Feel free to leave any comments, questions, or thoughts on the ideas presented here (and sign-up if you haven't already).

Follow me and receive periodic notifications when I post here by clicking the FOLLOW button at the top of the page!

Comments

Market Intelligence

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

One Dividend ETF To Rule Them All

SCHD targets dividend stocks that meet strict qualifications for dividend growth, high yield and balance sheet quality.

David Dierking

3 ETFs For Adding A 10% Yield To Your Portfolio

With 10-year Treasuries yielding less than 1% and the S&P 500 earning about 1.8%, the search is on for higher dividend yields.

David Dierking

Is UCO Going Back To $300? Very Unlikely

UCO And Oil Have Had A Fantastic Run Over The Past Couple Months, But Let's Tap The Brakes

David Dierking

Robinhood Investors Buy New Sports Betting ETF In Big Numbers

Despite being just a few days old, thousands of Robinhood accounts have already purchased shares.

David Dierking

How To Buy Bitcoin Without A Crypto Wallet

Most people own bitcoin through a site like CoinBase, but there's an easier way to buy it.

David Dierking

Top 5 Dividend ETFs That Are Perfect For Retirement

Retirees need steady, predictable income from their dividend ETFs. These 5 ETFs fit the bill.

David Dierking

5 ETFs That Have Gained 30% So Far In 2020

Even though the S&P 500 is down on the year, these ETFs have still managed to post huge gains.

David Dierking

Airline Shareholders Finally Rewarded For Their Patience

After slowly building positions for months, buyers of airline stocks are finally seeing big returns.

David Dierking

Fed Buys $1.3 Billion In Bond ETFs; Here's The Breakdown

The purchases include more than $190 million in junk bond ETFs from Blackrock and State Street

David Dierking

Robinhood Investors Losing Interest In USO

Small traders piled into oil funds during the crude oil crash, but sentiment has shifted.

David Dierking