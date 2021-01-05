Trade IdeasDividend IdeasHigh Yield IdeasTop 5 ListsWeekly Buy/Sell Signals
Search
Podcast w/ ETFLogic: 2020 ETF Recap

Podcast w/ ETFLogic: 2020 ETF Recap

In my conversation with Scott McKenna of ETFLogic, we discuss the ETF industry in 2020, including developing trends, pot stocks, COVID-19 and our favorite ETF tickers.
Author:
Publish date:

Just prior to the end of 2020, I jumped on the Speaking Logicly podcast with Scott McKenna at ETFLogic for an ETF industry recap.

Among the things that we discussed:

  • How the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the ETF industry
  • The trends that developed or accelerated as a result of the pandemic
  • Marijuana ETFs
  • The year's big winners, including clean energy ETFs
  • Our favorite ETF tickers!

The conversation lasted about a half hour and I hope you'll give it a listen via the link below. It's also available on all of the major podcasting platforms.

Also read:

23 Top Performing ETFs That Returned More Than 100% In 2020

Top 5 Semiconductor ETFs For 2021

5 Stock Market Sectors To Watch In 2021

Top 7 Internet ETFs For 2021

5 High Yield ETFs To Consider For 2021 That Earn At Least 5%

Screen Shot 2021-01-05 at 9.48.03 AM
Market Intelligence

Podcast w/ ETFLogic: 2020 ETF Recap

bitcoin-2008262_1280
Market Intelligence

VanEck Tries To Launch Bitcoin ETF (Again)

Screen Shot 2021-01-01 at 2.21.51 PM
Market Intelligence

23 Top Performing ETFs That Returned More Than 100% In 2020

business-1730089_1280 (1)
Market Intelligence

5 Stock Market Sectors To Watch In 2021

7_Top_Internet_ETF_Picks_For_2021-5feca364c2408839011c7d3d_1_Dec_30_2020_18_17_22_poster
Trade Ideas

Top 7 Internet ETFs For 2021

Top_10_Most_Popular_Stories_Of_2020_On_E-5fea03f9c2408839011c69f7_1_Dec_28_2020_17_20_25_poster
Market Intelligence

Top 10 Most Popular Stories Of 2020 On ETF Focus

Top_5_Semiconductor_ETFs_For_2021-5fe8f69fc2408839011c6442_1_Dec_27_2020_22_15_21_poster
Trade Ideas

Top 5 Semiconductor ETFs For 2021

Top_4_Cloud_Computing_ETFs_For_2021-5fe254b5cb5525537ae9c99c_1_Dec_22_2020_22_08_04_poster
Trade Ideas

Top 4 Cloud Computing ETFs For 2021

5_High_Yield_ETFs_To_Consider_For_2021_T-5fe0baf0eaf8886bd616000a_1_Dec_21_2020_16_19_39_poster
High Yield Ideas

5 High Yield ETFs To Consider In 2021 That Earn At Least 5%