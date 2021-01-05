Podcast w/ ETFLogic: 2020 ETF Recap

Just prior to the end of 2020, I jumped on the Speaking Logicly podcast with Scott McKenna at ETFLogic for an ETF industry recap.

Among the things that we discussed:

How the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the ETF industry

The trends that developed or accelerated as a result of the pandemic

Marijuana ETFs

The year's big winners, including clean energy ETFs

Our favorite ETF tickers!

The conversation lasted about a half hour and I hope you'll give it a listen via the link below. It's also available on all of the major podcasting platforms.

