Podcast w/ ETFLogic: 2020 ETF Recap
In my conversation with Scott McKenna of ETFLogic, we discuss the ETF industry in 2020, including developing trends, pot stocks, COVID-19 and our favorite ETF tickers.
Just prior to the end of 2020, I jumped on the Speaking Logicly podcast with Scott McKenna at ETFLogic for an ETF industry recap.
Among the things that we discussed:
- How the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the ETF industry
- The trends that developed or accelerated as a result of the pandemic
- Marijuana ETFs
- The year's big winners, including clean energy ETFs
- Our favorite ETF tickers!
The conversation lasted about a half hour and I hope you'll give it a listen via the link below. It's also available on all of the major podcasting platforms.
Also read:
23 Top Performing ETFs That Returned More Than 100% In 2020
Top 5 Semiconductor ETFs For 2021
5 Stock Market Sectors To Watch In 2021
5 High Yield ETFs To Consider For 2021 That Earn At Least 5%