Marijuana ETFs Up 40% YTD; U.S. Cannabis Sales Could Exceed $20 Billion In 2021

While volatility has remained high throughout 2021, investors in cannabis ETFs have likely been pleased with their returns. For those who've been able to ride it out despite the significant pullback from February highs, investors are still sitting on year-to-date gains well into the double digits. Two of the larger ETFs in the space, the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) and the Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS), are up more than 40% on the year, while a third, the Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX), has gained 36%.

Marijuana ETF Performance

The one notable outlier here is the AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis ETF (MSOS). Being the only ETF in the bunch to focus solely on the United States cannabis market, I've favored it over the others given how the U.S. has lagged its world counterparts in marijuana acceptance and legalization. That makes it a prime candidate for above average growth potential, although that narrative has yet to play out this year.

With the cannabis market growing rapidly and the industry in a state of constant change, I received some updated industry commentary from Jason Wilson, cannabis and banking expert at ETF Managers Group. His company is the issuer of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ), which is the first and largest fund to invest in cannabis with $1.8 billion in assets and has returned more than 80% over the past one year.

Marijuana Industry Commentary

Here are some of Wilson's comments on the industry in general.

"With more states considering legalizing cannabis, combined with the future uptick in sales from states such as New York and New Jersey that have recently legalized recreational cannabis, I expect that cannabis sales will continue to experience strong growth – I would be very surprised if U.S. cannabis sales do not breach the $20 billion mark in 2021. "

"Looking beyond 2021, sales growth should remain strong for the foreseeable future as more states legalize, and as more "canna-curious" consumers enter the market in states that are currently legal."

"In the longer term, as the cannabis industry continues to mature, I would expect to see the strongest sales growth in derivative products, such as cannabis-infused beverages."

"The landscape is similar outside of the U.S. – more countries are expected to legalize in 2021, such as Mexico, and more consumers are transitioning to cannabis-related products in existing markets."

"Accordingly, I expect to see continued strong sales growth, in both the medical and recreational markets, outside of the U.S."

"While the majority of MJ's holdings relate to global cannabis producers, many of those producers (such as Aphria and Canopy Growth) have U.S. operations and distribution that will allow them to expand into the U.S. upon federal legalization. In some cases, certain of MJ's portfolio companies will be able to immediately convert their existing contingent interests in U.S. operators into actual ownership upon federal legalization."

"Additionally, MJ's portfolio includes a number of companies that provide ancillary products and services, such as FDA-approved pharmaceuticals, growing equipment, and accessory products."

"Notwithstanding the fractured regulatory landscape in the U.S., these companies, such as GW Pharma and Scott's Miracle-Gro, that focus on ancillary segments have experienced strong success and sales growth with respect to their cannabis-related businesses."

"MJ's diversified portfolio is somewhat unique in this respect – not only is MJ positioned to benefit from companies that sell traditional cannabis and cannabis-related products, MJ is also structured to benefit from the growth of the ancillary segments and related products and services."

"Not only does this allow MJ to capture a broader segment of the emerging cannabis industry, it should also help mitigate some of the volatility that is inherent with any emerging market.”

Is Mexico Next With Legalization?

Wilson touches on the topic of global cannabis legalization above and expands on the prospects for Mexico specifically.

"Meanwhile, the lower house of Congress in Mexico approved a bill earlier this month to legalize adult-use marijuana."

"Along with allowing adults to smoke marijuana, the bill would grant licenses for producers, ranging from small farmers to commercial growers, to cultivate and sell cannabis, in addition to allowing individuals to grow plants at home."

"Legalization has already been mandated by Mexico's Supreme Court, and is broadly considered all but certain to win Senate and presidential approval making Mexico, with a population of over 125 million people and a significant tourism industry, poised to become the worlds largest legal market."

"Similar to the United States where legalization in New Jersey is expected to be a catalyst for legalization in neighboring states, we could see the same effect in South America."

"With the use of medical marijuana already being legal in much of South America, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, and Peru, and with nations worldwide searching for ways to create more jobs and increase tax revenues in a post-COVID economy, it would not be surprising to see legalization in Mexico ignite broader support for adult-use legalization across South America."

