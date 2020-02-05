ETF Focus
Login

Is The Coronavirus Death Toll Closer To 24,000?

David Dierking
by

The official government numbers coming out of China regarding the number of infected and dead from the coronavirus have been shrouded in doubt. Are the real numbers actually much worse than originally thought?

In the video above, I take a look at what Tencent posted on their website over the weekend that could suggest the actual number of coronavirus deaths is in the tens of thousands.

If you liked this article/video, please click the LIKE button or share it on Twitter, Facebook, etc. using the buttons below.

Feel free to leave any comments, questions, or thoughts on the ideas presented here (and sign-up if you haven't already).

Follow me and receive periodic notifications when I post here by clicking the FOLLOW button at the top of the page!

Comments
Chart of the Day: Quality Is The Only Factor That's Outperforming
David Dierking
EditorDavid Dierking
Comment
Sector Buy/Sell Signals - Week of February 3, 2020
David Dierking
EditorDavid Dierking
Comment
3 Dividend ETFs That You Should Be Staying Away From Right Now
David Dierking
EditorDavid Dierking
Comment
Coronavirus Fears Be Damned! Why Chinese Stocks Are Still A Buy
David Dierking
EditorDavid Dierking
Comment
5G Is Going To Be Huge; Here's How To Add 5G Exposure To Your Portfolio
David Dierking
EditorDavid Dierking
Comment
BJK: Buy Casino Stocks Now While Coronavirus Fears Are At Their Peak
David Dierking
EditorDavid Dierking
1
Sector Buy/Sell Signals - Week of January 27, 2020
David Dierking
EditorDavid Dierking
Comment
Top 5 Technology ETFs For Your Portfolio in 2020
David Dierking
EditorDavid Dierking
Comment
China Stocks Are On Sale But Not For Long!
David Dierking
EditorDavid Dierking
Comment
Sector Buy/Sell Signals - Week of January 20, 2020
David Dierking
EditorDavid Dierking
Comment