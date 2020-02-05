Is The Coronavirus Death Toll Closer To 24,000?

The official government numbers coming out of China regarding the number of infected and dead from the coronavirus have been shrouded in doubt. Are the real numbers actually much worse than originally thought?

In the video above, I take a look at what Tencent posted on their website over the weekend that could suggest the actual number of coronavirus deaths is in the tens of thousands.

