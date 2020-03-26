ETF Focus
Top Stories
Trade Ideas
Dividend Ideas
High Yield Ideas

Initial Jobless Claims Hit 3.2 Million & It's Probably Headed Higher

David Dierking

It's no surprise that initial jobless claims in the United States hit record levels this past week, but the actual number may have caught some off guard.

Consensus estimates, which were probably always going to be conservative in nature, called for about 1.6 million. The actual figure of 3.28 million underscores just how deeply the coronavirus is effecting American workers.

united-states-jobless-claims

Honestly, I wouldn't have been surprised if the number was higher. But if you thought this week's reading was bad, it's likely about to get even worse.

There are stories all over the news about unemployment offices experiencing huge backlogs of claims to be processed, leading to headlines like this...

Screen Shot 2020-03-26 at 7.48.28 AM

If thousands of people can't even make a claim because they literally can't even get in contact with someone in the office, how many people are actually out there that wish to make a claim?

If we're at 3.28 million, I would expect next week's figure to be in the 4-5 million range. And don't forget that any coronavirus relief package coming out of Congress could lead to more layoffs ahead.

How the markets react, of course, depends on how much bad news has already been priced in. The Thursday pre-market S&P 500 futures contracts actually went up following the report, but there are a lot of factors in play. I'd expect stocks to react relatively little to future reports since we now have a baseline expectation to work with, something we didn't have coming into this week.

What does this mean for the unemployment rate, which has steadily been hovering below 4%? It's probably headed towards 10% in the short-term.

Seems like the coronavirus recession has officially arrived!

If you liked this article/video, please click the LIKE button or share it on Twitter, Facebook, etc. using the buttons below.

Feel free to leave any comments, questions, or thoughts on the ideas presented here (and sign-up if you haven't already).

Follow me and receive periodic notifications when I post here by clicking the FOLLOW button at the top of the page!

Comments

Market Intelligence

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MRRL, The Popular Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN With A 20% Yield, Is Finished

MRRL lost 98% of its value in the current bear market as mortgage REIT values plummeted.

David Dierking

High Yield Spreads Surpass 2011 and 2016 Peak Levels

High yield spreads haven't reached financial crisis levels yet, but they're headed in that direction.

David Dierking

2 Things You Should Do Right Now If You're Panicked By This Market

If this market is making you miserable and causing you to lose sleep at night, do these two things right away.

David Dierking

Sector Buy/Sell Signals - Week of March 16, 2020

With equities still wildly volatile and Treasury yields spiking higher from Monday's low, virtually all risk assets are flashing red.

David Dierking

Sector Buy/Sell Signals - Week of March 9, 2020

Market volatility remains extremely high, while Treasury yields plunge to all-time lows. Investors are searching for direction, but the bottom is probably not yet in.

David Dierking

It's Time To Consider Buying Marijuana Stocks Again

Pot stocks are still more than 50% off of their all-time highs but it's finally time to take a look at adding them back to your portfolio.

David Dierking

by

Athletes foot

BJK: Buy Casino Stocks Now While Coronavirus Fears Are At Their Peak

The coronavirus has shown up in Macau, the mecca of gaming. Casino stocks have gotten pummeled but that should be your signal to buy.

David Dierking

by

doublejosh

Sector Buy/Sell Signals: Week of December 2nd

In the financial markets, it's either feast or famine. Both U.S. and international equities are flashing buy signals almost across the board, while fixed income and precious metals are starting to look uglier technically.

David Dierking

Why Inflation Is The Most Important Economic Data To Watch This Week

Inflation could be a major factor when trying to determine what the market may look like in 2020.

David Dierking

by

ETF Trader

Top ETF Picks For 2020: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

With the Fed ready to let inflation run hot and consumer spending strong, higher inflation almost seems inevitable. Buying TIPS is the way to play this trend.

David Dierking

by

Telly