ETF Focus
Top Stories
Trade Ideas
Dividend Ideas
High Yield Ideas

Guinness Atkinson To Attempt First Mutual Fund-to-ETF Conversion

David Dierking

While the mutual fund industry still owns far greater assets overall, it's the ETF industry that capturing the fastest growth.

So we shouldn't be surprised when that a small mutual fund company with modest assets wants to try to join the party.

That's exactly what the $250 million Guinness Atkinson plans on doing.

According to a Barron's article based on a recent SEC filing, the company plans on converting the Guinness Atkinson Dividend Builder Fund (GAINX) and the Guinness Atkinson Asia Pacific Dividend Builder Fund (GAADX) into ETFs in hopes that the ETF structure helps it gain more exposure.

To be clear, what Guinness Atkinson is proposing isn't the same as mutual funds having ETF counterparts. For example, there's the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) and the Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VFIAX). There are all sorts of these pairs out there, but they were always separate funds opened at separate times.

This would be the first time a mutual fund is directly converted into an ETF in the United States.

I say "in the United States" because this has already been done in Canada so it won't necessarily be a "first time ever" situation.

It's also worth noting that the mutual fund-to-ETF conversion was attempted around a decade ago here in the United States, but ended up being unsuccessful.

Screen Shot 2020-05-29 at 2.04.17 PM

For the record, Charles Ragauss is currently a portfolio manager for the Exponential ETFs. He says that his company ran into so much red tape from the SEC that it eventually gave up. According to his tweet, this took place a decade when the ETF industry was far smaller than it is now.

Guinness Atkinson's latest attempt could finally be successful or it could run into just as much regulatory pushback.

If successful, this could lead to a wave of conversions. Popular funds, like the Fidelity Contrafund (FCNTX), have long been suggested as ideal ETF candidates. Fidelity hasn't launched a Contrafund ETF, but a successful mutual fund-to-ETF conversion could at least restart the conversation.

If you liked this article/video, please click the LIKE button or share it on Twitter, Facebook, etc. using the buttons below.

Feel free to leave any comments, questions, or thoughts on the ideas presented here (and sign-up if you haven't already).

Follow me and receive periodic notifications when I post here by clicking the FOLLOW button at the top of the page!

Comments

Market Intelligence

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

USO Being Investigated By SEC For Changes Made During Oil Crash

The fund's rapid fire change in investment strategy may not have been disclosed to shareholders properly.

David Dierking

Trump Twitter Tirade Puts Social Media Stocks On Sale

The President's threat to target social media will ultimately come up empty, which means stocks in this sector have gone on sale.

David Dierking

Russia Gets Ready To Increase Oil Production; USO, UCO Fall

Russia is interested in increasing crude oil output now that the coronavirus is peaking and prices have stabilized.

David Dierking

Mortgage REITs: 15% Yield Becomes Too Attractive To Ignore

Real estate has been beaten down during the COVID-19 outbreak, but the bottom appears to be in.

David Dierking

Gold Miners Ready To Soar; $45 Price Target On GDX

Gold miners stocks have rallied strongly off their March lows, but there's still plenty of upside ahead.

David Dierking

Robinhood Investors Buying UCO In Huge Numbers

Smaller investors are betting big on a recovery in oil prices. They're finally starting to get it.

David Dierking

Leveraged Small Cap ETF Has 20% Upside

Small-caps have finally turned the corner, but the rally probably isn't done.

David Dierking

Dr. Fauci: "Now Is The Time" To Reopen The Economy

The president's coronavirus task force leader took his most pro-business stance yet during the COVID-19 outbreak.

David Dierking

by

Davemoquin 1983

GGN: Distribution Cut Presents A Big Opportunity For This 10% Yielder

This fund cut its monthly distribution by 40%, but that presents a big opportunity for astute investors.

David Dierking

China Stock Delisting Wouldn't Affect It As Much As You'd Think

The Senate passed a bill this week that could result in Chinese companies getting booted from the U.S. exchanges, but the impact might be minimal.

David Dierking