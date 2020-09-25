TheStreet
Fidelity Plans To Launch Fidelity Magellan ETF

David Dierking

Fidelity is preparing to launch ETF versions of several of its most popular mutual funds, including the Fidelity Magellan Fund (FMAGX).

During the 1990s and into the early 2000s, Fidelity Magellan was one of the most popular and well-known mutual funds in the world, peaking at around $110 billion in assets.

MFMAGX_^SPXTR_chart

Under Peter Lynch, the fund amassed one of the best track records in the industry. The dot-com bust ushered in a period of underperformance and saw assets leave the fund in droves. Over the past decade, it's hovered around $20 billion in assets, far from its peak but not exceptional by today's fund industry standards.

The new Fidelity Magellan ETF will look and operate in substantially the same manner as the mutual fund. It will be actively-managed and publish its holdings on only a periodic basis. The mutual fund charges 0.77% annually, but it's unknown what the new ETF will charge.

Magellan won't be the only Fidelity fund receiving an ETF counterpart. The Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF, the Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF and the Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF will also launch around the same time.

Thoughts

The trend of launching ETF versions of mutual funds isn't entirely new, but it's not common. T. Rowe Price launched a handful of ETFs in August, including the Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP), a copy of its 27-year old $92 billion five-star mutual fund.

The launch of a Fidelity ETF copying an existing mutual fund has been rumored for a while, but the 2020 emergence of the "active non-transparent" ETF trend helped pave the way. Honestly, I thought Fidelity Contrafund would get the ETF treatment first, but it appears off the table for the time being.

Active non-transparent funds, which are essentially the ETF equivalent of mutual funds that only disclose their holdings monthly or quarterly, were expected by some to catch on, but they've only been met with tepid interest thus far. The Fidelity Magellan ETF will easily become the biggest name to join the fray, so it could spell trouble for the trend if it fails to catch on.

For now, the Magellan ETF falls into my "keep an eye on" category, but I see no reason to buy at the moment. Becoming an ETF gives it greater access to investors and will likely come cheaper than the mutual fund, but I don't think the ETF will suddenly explode in interest while the mutual fund has been available for decades.

