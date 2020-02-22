Fed Governor Brainard Essentially Confirms That Interest Rates Are Going To Zero

In a speech at the 2020 U.S. Monetary Policy Forum recently, Fed Governor Lael Brainard indicated that the FOMC may begin implementing a series of unconventional policy decisions that will force interest rates lower and inflation higher.

In this video, I discuss how these future policy decisions could move the Fed Funds rate back to 0% and be incredibly bullish for Treasuries, gold and TIPS.

