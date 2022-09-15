ETF Battles: Growth Stocks vs. S&P 500? It's Vanguard vs. State Street. Which Is The Better Choice For Stock Market Investors?

In this matchup, it's VOO vs. SPYG. How does the S&P 500 measure up against large-cap growth?

Note: If you're a frequent follower or reader of this site, you know that I often post ETF Guide's "ETF Battles" web series episodes. They've always included a roster of high level judges to assess and measure the ETFs featured, which is why I was excited to be invited to participate in ETF Battles as a judge!

If you've ever wondered what I sound like in person, here's your chance! My thanks to Ron and ETF Guide for feeling that I'm qualified to appear on their show!

And there will be more to come soon in the future!

Note: I'm excited to be partnering with ETF Guide to bring you their weekly web series, "ETF Battles".

ETF Guide founder, Ron DeLegge, explains that in a typical "battle", "each fund is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category."

Two industry experts are brought in to debate the ETFs and eventually declare a winner.

Be sure to check out links to both ETF Guide and the judges down below! Enjoy the battle!

In this episode of ETF Battles, Ron DeLegge @ETFguide referees an audience requested showdown between stock market ETFs from State Street Global Advisors and Vanguard. It's the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) vs. the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO). Which stock market ETF is the better choice for stock market investors?

Program judges David Kreinces ETFPM.com and David Dierking from TheStreet.com examine this audience requested ETF matchup.

Each ETF is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category. Find out who wins the battle!

