Direxion Files For Moonshot Innovators ETF & Connected Consumer ETF

Direxion, the popular ETF provider known mostly for its suite of leveraged and inverse investments, is ready to drop two new funds aimed at expanding their lineup.

The company has filed for the Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (MOON) and the Direxion Connected Consumer ETF (CCON). The fund pair will follow up on the recent June launch of the Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH).

Moonshot Innovators ETF

According to the filing:

The Index measures the performance of the securities of 50 U.S. companies that pursue innovative technologies that have the potential to disrupt existing technologies and/or industries (i.e, moonshot innovators). S & P Dow Jones Indices LLC (the “Index Provider”) begins by including all companies that are included in at least one S & P Kensho New Economy index and have minimum float adjusted market capitalization of $100 million and three month average daily trading volume of $1 million. The Index Provider then selects 50 companies that it determines have the highest “early-stage composite innovation scores”.

Kensho manages 32 different indices within the New Economy index suite. They cover numerous sectors, including cybersecurity, 3D printing, drones, blockchain, electric vehicles and clean energy. Pretty much everything you'd expect in the next gen technology space.

The Index Provider determines the early stage composite innovation score based on a company’s “innovation sentiment” score and an “allocation to innovation” score. A company’s innovation sentiment score is based off a natural language processing review of the company’s latest annual regulatory filing for the use of words and phrases that are related to innovation. Natural language processing uses metrics other than financial ratios to determine the innovation sentiment score. The Index includes companies that utilize a greater than average variety of innovation terms. Examples of these terms include “cutting-edge,” “experimental,” and “trailblazing.” A company’s allocation to innovation score is a ranking based on the ratio of its research and development expenses to revenue as compared to other companies in the same GICS industry group. The Index selects the 50 companies with the highest combined early stage innovation score for inclusion in the Index. The Index is modified equal-weighted, reconstituted annually, and rebalanced semi-annually.

While the criteria is proprietary, the use of artificial intelligence to determine the level of innovation feels very on-brand. We don't have a sense of what the fund's holdings will be yet, but MOON will come with an expense ratio of 0.65%.

Connected Consumer ETF

CCON sounds fairly similar in structure and construction, except targeting different industries.

The Index is comprised of companies that provide products and services in one of the following industries, which facilitate the ability of consumers to connect with each other and obtain desired services: home entertainment, online education, remote health and well-being, and virtual and digital social interaction (“Connected Industries”). Solactive (the “Index Provider”) begins with a universe that includes companies that are primarily listed in the United States or listed as an American Depository Receipt in the United States and have an average daily trading volume of $5 million in the prior six months. Companies are selected for inclusion in the Index by ARTIS, the Index Provider’s proprietary natural language processing algorithm, which uses key words to evaluate large volumes of publicly available information, such as financial websites or search engines, published business descriptions, and financial news reports, which the Index Provider believes will identify and classify companies as Connected Industries and then ranks the companies within each Connected Industry based on the number of key word “hits” in the company’s data.

It sounds like CCON components will be chosen in a method similar to those of MOON - using AI to identify highly-exposed companies within a group of sub-sectors.

In the e-mail I received from Direxion regarding the new funds:

CCON plans on charging an expense ratio of 0.45%

Conclusion

No word on when the funds will launch.

Direxion looks to be making a concerted effort into expanding their product lineup and targeting next gen tech and the work from home theme is certainly popular and timely.

WFH is up to around $90 million in assets, so it's certainly catching some momentum out of the gate.

It's certainly not surprising that ETF issuers are moving fast to capture some of the marketplace's latest hot trends and I like that Direxion is one of the companies doing it.

More ETF Research

8 ETF Buy Opportunities For The Week Ahead

XOUT: Large-Caps Without The Crap

An 8% Dividend Yield That's Perfect For This Market

SPDR S & P Dividend ETF: Nearing A Good Entry Point

Credit Suisse Will Retire DGAZF And Redeem Note At Fair Value

Why Did DGAZF Go From $400 To $24,000 In Just A Few Days?

If you liked this article/video, please click the LIKE button or share it on Twitter, Facebook, etc. using the buttons below.

Feel free to leave any comments, questions, or thoughts on the ideas presented here (and sign-up if you haven't already).

Follow me and receive periodic notifications when I post here by clicking the FOLLOW button at the top of the page!