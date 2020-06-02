ETF Focus
CBO: Unemployment Rate Will Be 9% By End Of 2021

David Dierking

While certain economic data are suggesting that the worst may be over for the global economy, the jobs market is going to take a while to recover.

In April, the unemployment rate hit 14.7%. In May, there's a chance it will reach 20%. The economic reopening will inspire some optimism that the jobs market is about to return, but many of those jobs won't return any time soon, if at all.

The Congressional Budget Office is out with its updated forecast for the remainder of 2020 and 2021. The news, while better than it is today, is still pretty grim.

According to them, the unemployment rate will peak at some point this summer before trending back downward again. It's going to be a long, slow slog though as the unemployment rate is only expected to get down to 9% by the end of 2021.

Weiskopf_20200605_3

The CBO has taken a decidedly cautious stance in its economic view. Outside of the jobs situation, the group expects an economic recovery could take many years.

In their updated 2020-2030 forecast, the CBO expects that it could take until the end of this decade before the economy is able to make up lost GDP during the COVID outbreak.

I'm sure a lot of people are looking at a stock market that's up more than 30% from its bear market lows and think that the recovery will be swift, but that won't be the case.

States slowly begin to reopen businesses and activities is a good start, but it's likely to take many years before we get back to a pre-COVID way of life again.

