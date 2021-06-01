While the list of May's top performing ETFs was dominated by precious metals miners and oil funds, the bottom performer list is much more eclectic and diverse. We've got representatives from the tech, healthcare, clean energy, retail and "work from home" spaces as well as a few China offerings. There were only three double digit losers for the month, but there are more than a few well-known ETFs on this list certain to generate some discussion.

Here's the list of the top 30 worst performing ETFs for the month of May 2021.

Bottom Performing ETFs for May 2021

We might as well start with the three ETFs on this list that will probably get more attention than the other 27 combined - the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG), the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) and the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK). We're all familiar with the ARK story. Cathie Wood has delivered huge returns in virtually all of the companies ETFs, but 2021 has been a different story. Her aggressive growth style has fallen out of favor and most ARK ETFs now sit 20-30% off of their ETFs. With most of the new money flowing in over just the past year, it's estimated that over half the money sitting in ARKK is now underwater. Investors may be angry, but the ARK style is aggressive and will have significant ups and downs.

There are a number of disruptive tech ETFs, however, that also made the list. The BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (BFTR), the Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (BTEC), the SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Tech ETF (MRAD) and the Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption & Tech ETF (VCAR) all demonstrate how significant the shift was away from growth and tech stocks in May.

Cryptocurrency has been all over the place over the past month and blockchain ETFs, maybe the closest thing to a bitcoin ETF at the moment, suffered. The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) was also on April's bottom performer list with a loss of 5% and shows up again here with a 13% decline. It's not the only one though. The VanEck Vectors Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is just one month old and looks like it's a victim of debuting at the absolute worst time. Its 19% loss makes it May's biggest loser.

The work-from-home trade also looks to be cooling off as the economy continues to reopen. The Global X Education ETF (EDUT), which focuses on the entire education space and not just online, and the Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (TDOC), which is impacted more directly by the migration towards online business, both crack the top 15.

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW), the Direxion Hydrogen ETF (HJEN), the ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES), the Global X Clean Tech ETF (CTEC) and the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) all show up on the bottom performer list for the second straight month. The Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY) shows up here after being April's top performer.

