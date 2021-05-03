Bottom Performing ETFs For April 2021

While the equity markets continued to post further gains in April, it was not kind to all segments of the market. Some thematic plays posted significant losses, while a number of individual country ETFs, mostly those still being heavily impacted by the COVID pandemic, also show up on the list.

Here's the list of the top 30 worst performing ETFs for the month of April 2021.

Top 30 Worst Performing ETFs for April 2021

Of the top (or bottom) 16 ETFs on this list, 11 of them are focused on either cannabis or some form of clean energy/tech. The latter piece is interesting because the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) show up on the top performing ETFs of April list, having gained nearly 9%. The Global X Clean Tech ETF (CTEC), however, is here with a loss of almost 8%. The two don't have objectives that I would describe as very similar, but they're still in the same ballpark. CTEC is more of a traditional renewable energy play, while LIT focuses on lithium mining and refining to produce batteries, but the huge disparity in performance is notable nonetheless.

Six of the 7 cannabis ETFs crack the top 20 with losses of at least 6% across the board. The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is the lone absence from the list having essentially remained flat. Several of the major marijuana ETFs are still up 50% year-to-date even after a subpar April, so don't feel too bad for these funds.

The iShares MSCI Chile ETF (ECH), the iShares MSCI Peru ETF (EPU), the Global X MSCI Columbia ETF (GXG), the VanEck Vectors Egypt ETF (EGPT), the iShares MSCI Columbia ETF (ICOL) and the Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) are the country ETFs that underperformed the most. Not surprisingly, these are all emerging markets that have struggled with their pandemic responses, especially India, which has experienced soaring infection rates that show no sign of subsiding.

The Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) and the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) hold two of the top three spots with losses of roughly 10% each. Five other clean energy ETFs are also on the list with losses ranging from 5% to 8%.

The fact that the Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (MOON) is at #2 on the list, with a loss of 10%, should be a reminder that not all ARK-like strategies produce unlimited returns (and it's worth noting that all 8 of the ARK ETFs were little changed overall for the month). The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is another notable big name making this list.

Also read:

Top Performing ETFs For April 2021

6 ETFs For Giving Your Portfolio Cash A Yield Boost

3 Dividend ETFs To Buy And Hold

A 7% Yield Solution If You're Starting Late Saving For Retirement

10 ETFs Trading For Less Than Book Value

MSOS vs. MJ: Which Is The Better Cannabis ETF?

ETF Battles: Investing In Cybersecurity? The 4 Best ETFs In An EPIC Battle!

The Cheapest ETFs Available In 12 Different Categories