LIVE BLOG: Bitcoin ETF Launch Day Is Here!

It's been years in the making, but the first ever bitcoin ETF in the U.S. - the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) - will finally launch today!

BITO is already receiving much hype ahead of its debut today and ETF Focus on TheStreet will be covering all the action throughout the day.

Check back often for live updates and the latest all day today!

(Refresh your page for live updates)

8:07 CDT: In case you want to check out the article I wrote last week when it appeared that a bitcoin ETF launch was imminent, the link is HERE.

7:41 CDT: To provide a little background, you may be wondering how ProShares got to be the first ETF to be approved in a world where there have been dozens of bitcoin ETF filings.

There's some nuance around that answer, but the simple version is that it was the first to file. Yes, there have been bitcoin ETF filings, but all of the prior ones had been either withdrawn and turned away by the SEC since it was ready to approve such a product.

When the Biden administration came in, there was a belief that it would arrive with a more crypto-friendly stance than we had seen in the past. That turned out to be true as SEC chair Gary Gensler expressed an openness to a bitcoin ETF. ProShares and other issuers swooped in with fresh bitcoin ETF filings, but ProShares managed to get theirs in just ahead of the others, including Invesco, Valkyrie and VanEck.

These issuers will soon get their day in the sun (Valkyrie possibly as early as tomorrow), but I'll get to that backstory as the day rolls on.