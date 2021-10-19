October 19, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Trade IdeasDividend IdeasHigh Yield IdeasARK ETFsBlog
Search
LIVE BLOG: Bitcoin ETF Launch Day Is Here!
Publish date:

LIVE BLOG: Bitcoin ETF Launch Day Is Here!

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) debuts today and ETF Focus on TheStreet is here to cover it all day!
Author:

It's been years in the making, but the first ever bitcoin ETF in the U.S. - the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) - will finally launch today!

BITO is already receiving much hype ahead of its debut today and ETF Focus on TheStreet will be covering all the action throughout the day.

Check back often for live updates and the latest all day today!

(Refresh your page for live updates)

8:07 CDT: In case you want to check out the article I wrote last week when it appeared that a bitcoin ETF launch was imminent, the link is HERE.

7:41 CDT: To provide a little background, you may be wondering how ProShares got to be the first ETF to be approved in a world where there have been dozens of bitcoin ETF filings.

There's some nuance around that answer, but the simple version is that it was the first to file. Yes, there have been bitcoin ETF filings, but all of the prior ones had been either withdrawn and turned away by the SEC since it was ready to approve such a product.

When the Biden administration came in, there was a belief that it would arrive with a more crypto-friendly stance than we had seen in the past. That turned out to be true as SEC chair Gary Gensler expressed an openness to a bitcoin ETF. ProShares and other issuers swooped in with fresh bitcoin ETF filings, but ProShares managed to get theirs in just ahead of the others, including Invesco, Valkyrie and VanEck.

These issuers will soon get their day in the sun (Valkyrie possibly as early as tomorrow), but I'll get to that backstory as the day rolls on.

bitcoin-g29b4e42aa_1280
Market Intelligence

LIVE BLOG: Bitcoin ETF Launch Day Is Here!

13 minutes ago
mockup-5288033_1280
Trade Ideas

2 ETFs To Consider Buying (And 1 To Avoid) This Week

19 hours ago
bitcoin-2007769_1280-2
Market Intelligence

Bitcoin ETF Set To Launch Next Week

Oct 15, 2021
data-g2577aa67b_1280
High Yield Ideas

ETFs of CEFs: Up To 9% Yields Available For Income Investors

Oct 14, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-06-23 at 6.39.36 AM
Trade Ideas

ETF Battles: Which Bond ETF is the Better Strategy for Rising Interest Rates? - FLOT vs. IVOL!

Oct 13, 2021
man-gad3641fac_1280
Blog

3 ETFs That Are Oversold Opportunities

Oct 12, 2021
8_Stocks_That_ARKW_Has_Added_To_Its_Port-602a7d575661eb313d70286d_1_Feb_15_2021_16_04_33_poster
Trade Ideas

ARKK vs. ARKW vs. ARKF: Which ARK Disruptive Tech ETF Is Better For Your Portfolio Right Now?

Oct 11, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-06-23 at 6.39.36 AM
Trade Ideas

ETF Battles: ARKF vs. FINX vs. TPAY! Which Fintech ETF is Best?

Oct 7, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-10-06 at 9.07.20 AM
Trade Ideas

2x Leveraged VIX ETFs Are Back!

Oct 6, 2021