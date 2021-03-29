Trade IdeasDividend IdeasHigh Yield IdeasARK ETFs
Search

The Full List Of Holdings For The ARK Space Exploration ETF Is Out (ARKX)

Tesla didn't make the cut, Virgin Galactic is #20, but the 2nd largest holding is another ARK ETF.
Author:
Publish date:

With the ARK Space Exploration ETF (ARKX) set to debut on Wednesday, the highly anticipated list of holdings for the fund has been revealed.

It's an incredibly interesting mix of developed industrial names, companies that are focused specifically on satellite and communication technologies and few stocks that would qualify as curious additions.

Here's the full list of 39 holdings.

ARK Space Exploration ETF Holdings

ARK Space Exploration ETF Holdings

Trimble (TRMB), Kratos (KTOS) and Iridium (IRDM) aren't surprises. I speculated before that they were likely to be included and make a lot of sense.

Several large-cap manufacturing companies also made the cut. Lockheed Martin (LMT), Boeing (BA) and Deere (DE) only have a very minor piece of their business models dedicated to what would qualify for this portfolio, but their inclusion, is not surprising.

What I find most surprising is the name that isn't included - Tesla (TSLA). Cathie Wood's affinity for Tesla is pretty clear as it's the top holding in multiple ARK ETFs, plus she just upped her price target on the autonomous vehicle maker. SpaceX falls under the Tesla umbrella and I believed not only would it be in the fund, it might be ARKX's top holding. But it didn't even make the cut. I'm looking forward to hearing why it wasn't included.

There's also some curious names that made the portfolio. Netflix? Amazon? Tencent? All three are certainly big technology names, but I'm curious what part of their business model ARK felt made them qualified to be included.

The most interesting name on the holdings list has to be ARK's 3D Printing ETF. ARKX's summary prospectus indicated that 3D printing would be part of the fund's target objective. I suppose adding 3D printing exposure to the portfolio is most easily accomplished through an existing product in your lineup. It's not an uncommon thing to occur among ETF issuers, but I still find it a bit surprising that it's nearly ARKX's largest holding altogether.

ARKX is expected to draw huge interest upon its launch and could top the $300 million to $400 million in assets that BUZZ drew on its first day recently.

What_Might_The_New_ARK_Space_Exploration-601060d5fb74df5fefe8c36f_1_Jan_26_2021_19_00_52_poster
Market Intelligence

The Full List Of Holdings For The ARK Space Exploration ETF Is Out (ARKX)

8_Stocks_That_ARKW_Has_Added_To_Its_Port-602a7d575661eb313d70286d_1_Feb_15_2021_16_04_33_poster
Market Intelligence

The Launch Of The ARK Space Exploration ETF Could Be Just Days Away (ARKX)

3_Targeted_ETF_Strategies_For_Investing_-605cb7cc218ac143d2cddea9_1_Mar_25_2021_17_18_57_poster
Trade Ideas

3 Targeted ETF Strategies For Investing In Real Estate

Screen Shot 2021-03-08 at 6.08.47 PM
Trade Ideas

ETF Battles: How Does BUZZ ETF Compare vs. Stock Market Peers?

stock-market-2616931_1280 (1)
Dividend Ideas

Investors Abandoning T-Bills and Treasury Bonds As Yields Soar

bitcoin-2008262_1280
Market Intelligence

The Current State of the Bitcoin ETF Race

Screen Shot 2021-03-08 at 6.08.47 PM
Trade Ideas

ETF Battles: IWM vs. MDY - Small vs. Mid Caps, Which is Better?

4_ETFs_For_Adding_A_9_Yield_To_Your_Port-60145688dfea140bda3a16de_1_Jan_29_2021_19_17_47_poster
Market Intelligence

Cambria Getting Ready To FAIL

5_Themes_That_Are_Significantly_Outperfo-604fa8f9a09b1d05449c4ace_1_Mar_15_2021_18_41_20_poster
Market Intelligence

5 Themes That Are Significantly Outperforming The Market So Far In 2021