TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Trade IdeasDividend IdeasHigh Yield IdeasARK ETFs
Search

ARK Files For Bitcoin ETF

Cathie Wood's company would partner with 21Shares, a company whose board she joined in May.
Author:
Publish date:

In what seemed like an inevitable development, ARK Invest and its founder Cathie Wood have filed to launch the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF. ARK is joining a crowded field of competitors vying to be the first U.S. bitcoin ETF approved. 

source: ETF.com

source: ETF.com

The news was first broken by Eric Balchunas on Twitter, who noted that it would be the 12th bitcoin ETF filing since just the end of last year.

The filing shouldn't be at all surprising for a few reasons.

First, Cathie Wood has been a big bitcoin and cryptocurrency bull for a while. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), perhaps the closest thing to a bitcoin ETF in the United States at the moment, is already a top 10 holding in the ARK Next Generation ETF (ARKW) at nearly 4% of total assets. GBTC charges a 2% annual expense ratio for this product, so it's not necessarily inexpensive to hold (although 2% is barely a blip on the radar in the cryptocurrency world). Launching a lower cost bitcoin fund would come much cheaper and would provide easy access to bitcoin for other ARK ETFs potentially interested in holding a position. ARK's own 3D Printing ETF (PRNT) is already that 2nd largest holding in the ARK Space Exploration ETF (ARKX).

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF filing

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF filing

Second, Cathie Wood joined the board of Amun, the parent company of 21Shares, the issuer with which ARK would be partnering on this, just recently in May. If you're wondering exactly who 21Shares is, they are a big crypto exchange-traded product provider over in Europe. They've got about $2 billion in assets spread across more than a dozen ETF products, including those focused on bitcoin, ethereum, ripple, polkadot and cardano. Balchunas also noted on Twitter that this filing, if approved, would pave the way for 21Shares' entry into the U.S. market.

In theory, the first issuer to get a bitcoin ETF approved would probably draw $1 billion in assets pretty quickly, but it's unclear when that will happen and who the big winner would be. VanEck just had a decision on its bitcoin ETF delayed as have others in the recent past. The SEC for its part has shown no real motivation to get a product approved, despite existing approvals in both Europe and Canada. Several members of the governing body have continually expressed their concern over a lack of regulation and the potential for shareholder harm if a bitcoin ETF were to be approved.

While there are a few other major ETF issuers on the list of those having filed for bitcoin ETFs already, ARK is clearly the biggest name of the bunch. Given the timing, it seems unlikely that ARK would be the first to get the nod (unless the SEC eventually decides to approve them all at once).

I maintain my original prediction that a bitcoin ETF will not get approved until 2022 at the earliest.

Also read:

10 Under The Radar Dividend ETFs Worth Considering

2 ETFs To Consider Buying (And 1 To Avoid) This Week

Cathie Wood Loads Up On Bitcoin

Buy This ETF To Hedge Against Rising Housing Inflation

ETF Battles: ARKK vs. KOMP - Which Growth ETF Is The Best Choice?

MJUS vs. MSOS: Which U.S. Cannabis ETF Looks Better?

Revisiting BUZZ: Inside Dave Portnoy's ETF 3 Months Later

6 ETFs For Adding A 7% Yield To Your Portfolio Today

bitcoin-2007769_1280-2
Market Intelligence

ARK Files For Bitcoin ETF

50_Cheapest_ETFs_You_Can_Buy_Today-5ffdb73ce9e3792d42aabe49_1_Jan_12_2021_15_23_43_poster
Dividend Ideas

10 Under The Radar Dividend ETFs Worth Considering

mockup-5288033_1280
Trade Ideas

2 ETFs To Consider Buying (And 1 To Avoid) This Week

8_Stocks_That_ARKW_Has_Added_To_Its_Port-602a7d575661eb313d70286d_1_Feb_15_2021_16_04_33_poster
Market Intelligence

Cathie Wood Loads Up On Bitcoin

home-1682316_1280
Trade Ideas

Buy This ETF To Hedge Against Rising Housing Inflation

Screen Shot 2021-06-23 at 6.39.36 AM
Trade Ideas

ETF Battles: ARKK vs. KOMP - Which Growth ETF is the Best Choice?

8_Stocks_That_ARKW_Has_Added_To_Its_Port-602a7d575661eb313d70286d_1_Feb_15_2021_16_04_33_poster
Market Intelligence

10 Stocks That The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) Added In The 1st Half Of 2021

MJ_vs_YOLO_Which_Cannabis_ETF_Should_You-600ef99ddfea140bda39e3ec_1_Jan_25_2021_18_39_48_poster
Trade Ideas

MJUS vs. MSOS: Which U.S. Cannabis Market ETF Looks Better?

Barstool_Sports_El_Presidente_Dave_Portn-603ec1f55661eb313d707650_1_Mar_02_2021_23_22_08_poster
Trade Ideas

Revisiting BUZZ: Inside Dave Portnoy's ETF 3 Months Later