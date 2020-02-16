5 Charts You Should Be Watching In The Week Ahead

The coronavirus continues to cast a cloud of uncertainty over the financial markets. The stock market is largely brushing off any worries. The bond market sees reason for concerns. The bond market tends to be right more often than not and I think concern here is warranted since the death toll from the coronavirus is likely being understated.

In the video above, I walk through five charts that you should be watching in the week ahead, including Treasuries, commodities and the U.S. dollar.

