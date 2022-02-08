29 Energy ETFs Ranked For 2022

Over the past several months, one sector and one sector alone has produced, by far, the greatest returns - energy. As crude oil and natural gas prices rise and the global markets anticipate a surge in energy demand once we begin to move past the COVID pandemic, investors have bid up energy stock prices in a way we haven't seen in years.

Better yet, there's still value and opportunity here. The Energy Select SPDR ETF (XLE) still trades at a significant discount to the S&P 500 and is only back to the level it was about a year ago relative to the broader market. Energy stocks have steadily underperformed the S&P 500 since 2011 and any potential long-term recovery would still be in its very early stages.

It is a tale of two markets, however. For as good as traditional energy stocks are performing, clean energy stocks are doing just the opposite. A market darling in 2020, clean energy surged during the initial COVID pandemic bear market when crude oil prices briefly turned negative as the economy shuttered. Even though clean energy has a bright future, the enthusiasm for the sector was a little overdone and now some of the valuations are unwinding.

Whether the energy sector can maintain its hot streak remains to be seen, but there's certainly a case for it. It's an economically sensitive sector and those are expected to face tougher times in 2022 as the Fed tightens monetary conditions and economic growth begins to slow. Despite this, energy demand is expected to remain strong and political conflicts have made the possibility of increasing crude supply on the market notoriously difficult.

Either way, investors may look at the past year and think all of the gains have already been gotten, but there's still a lot of catch up to do when you pull back and look at the last decade.

Ranking The Energy ETFs

The variety of ETF choices makes distinguishing the best from the rest a little challenging. You've probably heard most financial pundits talk about focusing on funds with low expense ratios. That can certainly be a big factor in deciding which ETF to go with (it's probably the most important factor, in my view), but there are a lot of things that could go into making the right choice.

That's where I'm going to try to make things easier for you. Using a methodology that I've developed, which takes into account many of the factors that should be considered and weighting them according to their perceived level of importance, we can rank the universe of available ETFs in order to help identify the best of the best for your portfolio.

Now, this certainly won't be a perfect ranking. The data, of course, will be objective, but judging what's more important is very subjective. I'm simply going off of my years of experience in the ETF space in helping investors craft smart, cost-efficient portfolios.

Methodology And Factors For Ranking ETFs

Before we dive in, let's establish a few ground rules.

First, all of the data is used is coming from ETF Action. They have gone through the ETF universe to identify and categorize those ETFs used here. There are many that qualify and we'll be using their categorization as a starting point. Many thanks to them for opening up their vast database for my use.

Second, let's run down the factors I used in the ranking methodology.

Expense Ratio - This is perhaps the most important factor since it's the one thing investors can control. If you choose a fund that charges 0.1% annually over a fund that charges 1%, you're automatically coming out ahead by 0.9% annually. You can't control what a fund returns, but you can control what you pay for the portfolio. Lower expense ratios equal more money in your pocket.

- This is perhaps the most important factor since it's the one thing investors can control. If you choose a fund that charges 0.1% annually over a fund that charges 1%, you're automatically coming out ahead by 0.9% annually. You can't control what a fund returns, but you can control what you pay for the portfolio. Lower expense ratios equal more money in your pocket. Spreads - This relates to how cheaply you can buy and sell shares. Generally speaking, the larger the fund, the lower the spreads. Bigger funds usually have many buyers and sellers. Therefore, it's easier to find shares to transact and that makes them cheaper to trade. On the other hand, small funds tend to trade fewer shares and investors often need to pay a premium to buy and sell. Considering expense ratios and spreads together usually give you a better idea of the total cost of ownership.

- This relates to how cheaply you can buy and sell shares. Generally speaking, the larger the fund, the lower the spreads. Bigger funds usually have many buyers and sellers. Therefore, it's easier to find shares to transact and that makes them cheaper to trade. On the other hand, small funds tend to trade fewer shares and investors often need to pay a premium to buy and sell. Considering expense ratios and spreads together usually give you a better idea of the total cost of ownership. Diversification - Generally speaking, the broader a portfolio is, the better chance it has at reducing overall risk. A fund, such as the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), provides a good example. 45% of the fund's total assets go to just two stocks - ExxonMobil and Chevron. By buying XLE, you're putting a lot of faith in just those two companies. An equal-weighted fund, such as the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE), would score higher on diversification than XLE.

- Generally speaking, the broader a portfolio is, the better chance it has at reducing overall risk. A fund, such as the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), provides a good example. 45% of the fund's total assets go to just two stocks - ExxonMobil and Chevron. By buying XLE, you're putting a lot of faith in just those two companies. An equal-weighted fund, such as the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE), would score higher on diversification than XLE. FactSet ETF Scores - FactSet calculates its own proprietary ETF ranking for efficiency, tradeability and fit. They basically are designed to tell us if an ETF is doing what it sets out to do. I'm not going to copy and paste that work that they're doing, but there is some influence there to make sure my rankings are on the right path.

There are a few other minor factors thrown into the mix, but these are the main factors considered.

One thing that is not considered is historical returns. Most ETFs are passively-managed and are simply trying to track an index, not outperform. ETFs shouldn't be penalized for low returns simply because the index they're tracking is out of favor at the moment.

I'm ranking ETFs based on more basic structural factors. Are they cheap to own? Are they liquid? Do they minimize trading costs? Do they maintain risk-reducing diversification benefits?

Being in the bottom half of the list doesn't automatically make a fund "bad". It simply means that due to a low asset base, a high expense ratio, a concentrated portfolio or some other factor, it poses additional costs or downside risks.

Top Energy ETF Rankings For 2022

In terms of performance over the past year, more niche oriented ETFs targeting a specific subsector tended to perform better. In terms of ranking funds on quantitative factors and characteristics, it's the large, ultra-cheap funds, again, which come out on top.

As is often the case, the cheapest ETFs come out on top. The trio of the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) and the Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) are the cheapest by a wide margin and have a relatively easy time coming ahead. VDE narrowly beats XLE and FENY to capture the #1 spot, but there's relatively little difference between the three. If there's a drawback to these funds, it's that they're cap-weighted, meaning they have around 40% allocations to just ExxonMobil and Chevron. An equal-weighted energy ETF, such as the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) at #5, might be a better diversified option.

The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) is the highest ranking subsector fund at #4. Oil explorer ETFs and oil services ETFs are among the best performers lately and you can find them all over this list. The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is the largest fund in the latter group, coming in at #8. Servicers have been relative underperformers in the energy sector lately. XOP is up 63% over the past year, but OIH is up a relatively disappointing 33%.

One of the highest yielders in this space (and one of the most popular funds), the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP), comes in way down the list at #26. With $6 billion in assets, size and liquidity aren't issues, but the 0.90% expense ratio is one of the highest in the sector. The fund's 15 holdings and the top 10 comprising roughly 82% of the fund's assets get dinged for its high concentration.

Among other key ETFs in these rankings:

The Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (PXE) is the top performer over the past year and the only ETF to clear the 100% return mark.

The performance of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (PSCE) demonstrates how much small-caps, in general, have struggled in this pandemic bear market recovery cycle. The 46% return is certainly attractive, but it's trailed its large-cap peers by more than 20%.

