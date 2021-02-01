The year's first month featured big gains from cannabis, small-caps, clean energy and those ETFs impacted by the GameStop mania.

Stocks kicked off the year with mixed results. The S&P 500 lost about 1%, but the Russell 2000 gained more than 4%. Investor preference for smaller and more speculative investments was a trend that carried over from the second half of 2020.

There was a fair amount of discrepancy between the haves and have-nots in January. Large-caps, which had been leading the market higher for a while, turned into underperformers. The stocks that did best were the ones backed by potential more than fundamentals.

I'll break down which subsectors were the biggest winners in January in just a moment, but first, here's the list of the market's biggest gainers.

25 Top Performing ETFs in January

Lots of double digit gainers in January with more than a dozen returning 20% or more. The month's biggest winner is pretty clear.

Cannabis Stocks

The marijuana sector posted huge gains in January as investor fervor for risky stocks and the backdrop of cannabis-positive results in last year's election fueled returns. The Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX) has been the best performer thus far, but the Cannabis ETF (THCX), the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) and the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) all delivered.

With marijuana gaining more widespread acceptance and annualized revenue growth well into the double digits expected going forward, there's a narrative building here that's based on more than just hype. The Aphria/Tilray merger could be just the first transaction that ushers in a wider array of M&A activity.

Small-Caps

Continuing on with the risk-seeking theme, small-cap ETFs of many varieties posted double digit gains last month. The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) and the Invesco Strategic U.S. Small Company ETF (IUSS) might be as close as you'll find to more vanilla small-cap funds, but the variety of sector and smart beta offerings added some intrigue.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (PSCD) and the Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (PSCE) were exposed to groups that should, in theory, perform well during a cyclical recovery. The Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (XSVM) capitalized on the relatively favorable sentiment surrounding value stocks during an economic recovery cycle, while the momentum theme added a further boost.

Yes, it was a good month for the Invesco ETFs and there's one more yet to come!

ARK ETFs

How could we leave the ARK ETF family off the list?

ARK was the ETF industry's undisputed winner in 2020 and the company picked up right where it left off in 2021. The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) made the best performer list again, but it only lands at #2 on ARK's list. The #1 spot belong to the 3D Printing ETF (PRNT), which gained more than 26%.

Yes, PRNT belongs to ARK even though it's not in the fund's name. It's one of the company's two passively-managed index funds.

Clean Energy

Clean energy and solar ETFs also carried a big year in 2020 over into 2021. In total, four different funds cracked the top 25.

The SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) was tops in the group, but the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) - that's Invesco ETF #6 - the ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) and the First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy Index ETF (QCLN) all delivered big gains.

ETFs Impacted By GameStop Mania

In case you haven't followed the financial news at all over the last week, there's this insane little thing going on with the Reddit army and stocks, such as GameStop, AMC, BlackBerry and other beaten down (mostly) retail names. The wild volatility and incredible gains aren't, however, exclusive just to those stocks. The ETFs that hold them have also been impacted.

The iShares MicroCap ETF (IWC) and the AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (DWMC) took advantage of the overall small-cap rally to post big gains, but the GameStop trade certainly helped. They had relatively small positions in these names, but the impact was enough to disconnect them from small-caps ETF last week and help produce gains during a week that was mostly negative for stocks overall.

The ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (GAMR) was likely the biggest beneficiary. Its modest 2-3% stake in GameStop now accounts for more than 25% of the fund's portfolio.

The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) was an interesting case as it saw a $500 million outflow due to its position in GameStop. It had nothing to do with the fund's performance, which was huge. It had everything to do with traders and market makers wanting to get their hands on GME shares. The fund essentially became a proxy for GameStop for a short period of time.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) had the largest allocation to GameStop of any ETF in the marketplace prior to the market going bonkers. Its relatively modest 4% weighting quickly ballooned into the double digits, but the fund has already trimmed back its position.

Several of the funds mentioned in the small-cap section above, including RWJ, PSCD and XSVM, also received a boost from their GameStop positions.

