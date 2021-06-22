10 Stocks That The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) Added In The 1st Half Of 2021

There might not be a bigger rock star investors in the world right now than Cathie Wood. Her stock picks and the daily buys and sells of stocks within her ARK ETFs are picked apart with a fine tooth comb every day of the week.

Prior to 2021, there was nothing but love. The company's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) had grown from around $1.8 billion at the beginning of 2020 to nearly $28 billion during its February 2021 peak. Investors were chasing her incredible track record over the prior several years and up to that point it had mostly paid off.

2021 has been a different story. ARK's high-tech innovation theme has fallen out of favor and ARKK had fallen as much as 36% from its peak. The money, which had been flowing in non-stop, started heading in the other direction and Cathie Wood suddenly became the object of scorn for many previous ARK fans. With the sudden influx on new money and the timing of the sharp downturn of ARKK, it was estimated that more than half of the money sitting in the fund was underwater.

But that doesn't make ARKK any less interesting. Many people still watch ARK's transaction activity like a hawk and it does give us some insight into what one of the most watched financial minds is thinking in real time.

Like I did earlier this year, I'm going back to arktrack.com to comb through their database of ARK transaction data. Cathie Wood buys and sells a lot, but these are 10 stocks that are new additions to ARKK in 2021 that the fund still holds onto today.

Twitter (TWTR)

Wood has been steadily buying Twitter stock on the dips and it now accounts for about 1.8% of the fund overall, making it the 19th largest holding in ARKK out of 51 total holdings.

Wood bought a big stake in May following a double-digit decline after disappointing quarterly guidance. She picked up more shares in late May with Benzinga noting the curious timing:

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday bought 731,775 shares, estimated to be worth about $41.76 million, in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) — a day after The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold its entire stake in the social media company.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings is another stock that Wood has been in and out of a lot. Like Twitter, she's been buying the stock on the dips, most recently just last week when she added $42 million in shares across multiple ARK ETFs after Hindenburg Research took a short position in the company.

Today, DKNG accounts for about 1.9% of ARKK, making it the 18th largest holding.

Palantir (PLTR)

Wood took a huge position in Palantir towards the end of March and has expanded that position throughout the 2nd quarter. In May, she added more shares in both ARKK and the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) after a Q1 earnings beat that sent the stock higher.

Palantir has become one of ARKK's larger holdings with about 2.5% of assets.

Coinbase (COIN)

Coinbase officially went public on April 14th of this year and it didn't take long for Wood to jump on board. She bought shares almost immediately after it became publicly listed and pretty much hasn't stopped since.

Cathie Wood has been bullish on bitcoin and cryptocurrency for a while and the heavy allocation to COIN is reflective of that.

COIN is the only one of ARKK's new positions of 2021 that falls into the fund's top 10 holdings. It's currently at #10 with approximately 3.3% of assets.

Novartis (NVS)

You may not immediately think of pharmaceutical companies when it comes to the types of companies Wood typically targets, but she views NVS as a play on her expected biotech/genomics theme. NVS also sneaks into the top 10 holdings of the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG).

In ARKK, however, NVS is only one of the fund's smallest holdings with a relatively scant 0.4% of assets.

Trimble (TRMB)

Trimble is involved in the development and/or production of global navigation satellite systems, laser rangefinders, unmanned aerial vehicles and navigation systems, so it's not surprising that this found it's way onto Cathie Wood's radar. The stock shows up in very few ETFs overall, but it's the top holding in the ARK Space Exploration ETF (ARKX) at 9% of assets and #3 in the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ).

In ARKK, however, it's only a small holding with only 0.5% of assets.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne is a stock that's gone in and out of the ARK ETFs for several years. It mostly disappeared heading into 2021, but re-emerged in ARKK with a roughly 2 million share purchase in the 1st quarter. Wood has held on through the midway point of 2021, but only at a modest 1% of total assets.

Skillz (SKLZ)

Skillz is a mobile esports platform, which makes it an ideal high growth next-gen tech play for the ARK funds. Like many companies in this space, it's experienced big growth during the pandemic and Wood has become one of the company's bigger advocates.

She was been building a position in SKLZ throughout the year, but added another batch of shares in early May following a big increase in both revenues and average users. The stock is a middle of the road holding for ARKK at about 1.3% of assets.

Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

Wood was in on Fate early in the year and continues to hold it following her belief in biotech and therapeutics. Fate is a top 10 holding in ARKG and accounts for about 1.2% of ARKK.

10X Genomics (TXG)

10X Genomics sits just outside the top 10 of ARKK, but it's become one of the fund's largest new positions of 2021. Curiously, it also ranks outside the top 10 of ARKG. At roughly 2.4% of assets, TXG's position in ARKK is nearly the same as both Palantir and DraftKings.

