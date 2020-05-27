Mortgage REITs: 15% Yield Becomes Too Attractive To Ignore

With the S & P 500 soaring past the 3000 level this week, investors are betting that the worst of the coronavirus outbreak is behind us and the focus should be on reopening the global economy.

The real estate sector has been one of the hardest hit areas of the economy. With unemployment headed towards 20% and 9% of mortgages in some type of forbearance plan, REIT income has taken a significant hit.

For the year as a whole, the real estate sector trails the S & P 500 by 9%.

The mortgage REIT sector, specifically, has felt the brunt of the pain. This group was down as much as 65% during the worst moments of the bear market, but has managed to recover to the point where it's "only" down 44% today.

But with the economy showing signs of bottoming in April, investors showing optimism that the economic recovery will continue and signs of life from the housing market, this becomes an ideal time to consider buying low on mREITs and pocketing some really big yields.

All of the housing data from March is bad, but the numbers that have come in from April so far haven't looked that bad. Mortgage applications, for instance, have steadied since some extra volatility around the bear market.

Despite the new post-COVID economic landscape, individuals are still taking out new mortgages. Yes, a good chunk of that is refinances, but new loan applications are also hanging tough.

New home sales were actually up slightly in April despite the recessionary background.

We still have existing home sales data coming later this, but it looks like the housing market has bottomed even if it isn't necessarily getting stronger.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is the largest mREIT ETF in the space. In March, the share price dipped to levels not seen since the financial crisis, but has since recovered somewhat along with the real estate sector.

While the broader real estate sector has essentially kept pace with the S & P 500, mREITs have outperformed the broader real estate sector. mREITs have a long way to go to recover since it could take years for the economy to approach full employment again.

But there comes a point where the value aspect become too attractive to ignore.

You'll see on the graphic above that REM is currently trading at just over half of the portfolio's book. Both the P/B and P/CF ratios are about 1/4 that of the broader real estate sector. Granted, book value and cash flow numbers are likely to be revised downward over time, but these ratios offer an incredible value if the economy begins to recover sooner rather than later and mortgage holders resume making monthly payments.

The other number that stands out is the 14.8% dividend yield. That also is likely to come down some after future distributions get at least temporarily revised downward.

Even if that number ends up coming down, the yield is still well above historical norms. Over the past several years, REM's yield has hovered around 8-9%. Even dipping down to 10% gives shareholders a noticeable yield boost compared to what they'd normally expect.

Plus, this could be a legit buy-low opportunity. REIT prices have been beaten down far below where they'd be under normal circumstances. While it would be wrong to assume that things will be back to normal sometime before the end of the year, I think it's safe to assume that things will be improved.

That means higher share prices from here and an above average yield to boot.

