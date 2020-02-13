ETF Focus
ETF Focus List: High Yield REIT Strategies

David Dierking
by

In this edition of the ETF Focus List, I look at a handful of high-yielding REIT funds that come with 8%+ yields and can dramatically improve your monthly dividend income. Some are riskier than others, but all have a history of delivering big dividends for investors.

In the video above, I take a look at three specific ETF options and why they could be a good addition to your portfolio.

