ETF Focus
Top Stories
Trade Ideas
Dividend Ideas
High Yield Ideas

An 8% Dividend Yield That's Perfect For This Market

David Dierking

With large-cap equities yielding less than 2% and 10-year Treasuries earning less than 1%, it's safe to say that it's been a challenging environment for yield seekers.

While the natural reaction might be to delve into REITs and junk bonds to find higher yields, I feel that investors should be searching overseas instead of here at home.

High Yields From Emerging Markets Stocks & Bonds

I'm talking about emerging markets. That applies to both stock and bonds, where some very enticing yields are being spun off by these regions right now.

One great example of this on the equity side is the iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE). With a current yield of more than 8%, DVYE combines the opportunity for both high yield and capital growth.

DVYE targets 100 high-yielding stocks from emerging markets nations, excluding REITs.

Its focus almost exclusively on high yielders exposes the portfolio to the additional risk of overweighting beaten down stocks or those at risk of a dividend cut, but DVYE over time has managed to keep overall risk at a moderate level.

Top Holdings

Emerging markets, in general, are heavily weighted towards China and DVYE is no exception.

Screen Shot 2020-08-17 at 4.10.23 PM

DVYE is a bit more diversified though, underweighting China, and overweighting countries, including Russia and South Africa.

Unlike like the U.S. stock market, which is heavily weighted to tech, DVYE is heavily weighted in cyclicals.

Screen Shot 2020-08-17 at 4.10.10 PM

Financials, energy and materials comprise nearly half of the overall portfolio.

Emerging markets, in general, are cheaper than U.S. stocks, but DVYE is especially so.

Screen Shot 2020-08-17 at 2.37.04 PM

Trading at just 7 times earnings, DVYE is ridiculously cheap, even by emerging markets standards. And the 8% yield it's currently offering is about as high as it's ever been.

Is the 8% yield sustainable? That's a good question. In recent years, DVYE's yield has been in the 5-7% range, so its current yield of 8.3% is far above normal. I'd expect that this yield will probably come back down to earth, but a longer-term yield in the 7% range could be a reasonable expectation.

That probably comes as a result of both share price appreciation and a few dividend cuts that are yet to be accounted for, but the total return potential of emerging markets equities, especially high yields, is particularly attractive right now.

More ETF Research

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF: Nearing A Good Entry Point

Credit Suisse Will Retire DGAZF And Redeem Note At Fair Value

Why Did DGAZF Go From $400 To $24,000 In Just A Few Days?

Cloud Computing ETF: Taking A Pause But Still A Long-Term Buy

If Russia Has Indeed Developed A Coronavirus Vaccine, It's Bad News For Gold

International Stocks Have Breakout Potential

If you liked this article/video, please click the LIKE button or share it on Twitter, Facebook, etc. using the buttons below.

Feel free to leave any comments, questions, or thoughts on the ideas presented here (and sign-up if you haven't already).

Follow me and receive periodic notifications when I post here by clicking the FOLLOW button at the top of the page!

Comments

High Yield Ideas

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gambling On The New Sports Betting ETF

Investors now have an easy way to invest in the fast-growing gambling and internet gaming sector.

David Dierking

by

sbear

Why Did DGAZF Go From $400 To $24,000 In Just A Few Days?

The triple leveraged inverse natural gas ETN has gone off the rails and transitioned from risky to downright dangerous.

David Dierking

by

David Dierking

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF: Nearing A Good Entry Point

Dividend stocks have failed to keep up with the S&P 500 rally this year, but they're finally getting close to a buy point.

David Dierking

Credit Suisse Will Retire DGAZF And Redeem Note At Fair Value

The note's issuer announced it will shut down the leveraged natural gas ETN after it traded for as much as 200 times its underlying NAV.

David Dierking

Cloud Computing ETF: Taking A Pause But Still A Long-Term Buy

Cloud stocks are due for a bit of a breather, but the long-term bullish narrative for this sector is still intact.

David Dierking

If Russia Has Indeed Developed A Coronavirus Vaccine, It's Bad News For Gold

A COVID-19 cure would be bullish for equities and minimize the need for safe haven assets.

David Dierking

International Stocks Have Breakout Potential

Despite lagging the S&P 500 by more than 10% this year, international stocks look positioned to make a big move up here.

David Dierking

Robinhood Investors Are Piling Into Silver And Gold

The popular trading site shows that gold and silver ETFs are becoming incredibly popular among retail investors.

David Dierking

Fed: Time To Let Inflation Run Hot

Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve also look ready to keep interest rates near zero for years.

David Dierking

INTERVIEW: The Video Game Sector Can Continue To Soar

My latest interview with TheStreet.com where I talk about what investors should know about the high flying video game sector.

David Dierking

by

rhkdrh