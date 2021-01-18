Trade IdeasDividend IdeasHigh Yield IdeasTop 5 ListsWeekly Buy/Sell Signals
An 8% Monthly Pay Yield Tied To The Nasdaq 100

It's unusual to find an ETF that combines high yield, managed risk and exposure to the world's fastest growing tech stocks.
With the S&P 500 only yielding about 1.5% and 10-year Treasuries just recently moving above the 1% level, it's been difficult for investors to achieve anything remotely resembling a decent yield. That is unless you're willing to reach out on the risk spectrum to things, such as junk bonds or mortgage-backed securities.

The closed-end fund market is a popular landing spot for income seekers thanks to their many 8-10% yields, but those often require leverage to achieve, wade heavily into riskier senior loans & junk debt and are prone to distribution cuts. There are no really good options for attaining a high yield without taking a fair amount of risk in the process.

One fund, however, comes pretty close to achieving the magic combination of high yield, limited risk and adds the upside potential of the Nasdaq 100 index in the process.

Enter the Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI).

NUSI As A High Yield Strategy

NUSI takes a multi-step approach to creating the portfolio necessary to achieve its goal, so it's probably easier to break it down step by step.

The fund places what's known as an option collar strategy around its underlying portfolio. The first step of an option collar involves selling covered calls on the portfolio and pocketing the premiums. This income is distributed to shareholders and produces NUSI's current 8% yield. On the other end, it also buys a protective put option. The put option essentially puts a floor on the fund's downside and helps protect against significant downturns in the market.

The option collar is important from a risk management standpoint. The covered call position produces a high yield but also limits upside potential. The protective put limits downside risk. The result is that NUSI has a lower overall risk and lower beta than its underlying portfolio.

To start, NUSI purchases all underlying stocks in the Nasdaq 100 index. At its core, the fund offers exposure to the high growth, heavily tech-tilted index that has delivered huge returns and proven very popular over the past few years. The option collar strategy includes contracts that typically expire within a month and are out-of-the-money at the time.

Where Does NUSI Fit Into A Portfolio?

Nationwide describes NUSI as a portfolio complement. Given its use of the Nasdaq 100 instead of a more diversified index, such as the S&P 500 or the Russell 3000, it's tough to make a case for NUSI as a core holding.

Still, there's a definite place for it in many portfolio types.

If you're a long-term investor, NUSI should probably be no more than a satellite holding since covered call strategies tend to limit upside, something you don't want a lot of if you're focused on long-term growth of capital.

If your goal is generating portfolio income, NUSI can account for a bigger part of your portfolio. The fund is designed to deliver a regular yield in the 7-8% range and makes an ideal addition to traditional fixed income positions. The protective put adds downside protection, something which is needed for those leaning on their portfolios for income, and the overall risk-managed nature of the option collar strategy helps limit equity risk.

NUSI is only a year old, there isn't a long-term track record with which to work, but the risk management process of the fund is working.

There have been peaks and valleys, but NUSI has generally only been around 2/3 as volatile as the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ).

Finding an ETF that pays an 8% yield usually involves accepting a high level of risk in the process. NUSI's ability to deliver that level of income via a risk-managed portfolio instead of an excessively risky one makes it worth considering for your portfolio.

