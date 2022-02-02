For the first time in what feels like forever, dividend ETFs finally had their moment in the sun! Dividend stocks tend to be more value-oriented and dividend ETFs are often overweight in financials and energy (depending on the strategy). Those are exactly the areas of the market that performed best in January and resulted in modest, if not huge, gains for these funds. 2% returns may not sound like much, but it's quite attractive when many areas of the market produced losses of 5-10%.

Not surprisingly, international dividend ETFs led the way. The pivot to value led many investors to foreign markets, where P/E ratios in some cases were in the single digits. Economically, many of the same risks are present (or, in some cases, even more so) as are in the United States, but the lower exposure to tech and growth sectors and a market that suddenly found high valuations contracting became more enticing.

High yielders did comparatively better than dividend growth or dividend quality strategies, but there were gains to be had across the board. A number of low volatility ETFs also made the cut, which is a bit interesting considering low volatility never really emerged over high beta in the same way that value outperformed growth. As is the case with the top performing ETFs of January, those with international exposure tended to outperform the rest.

Here's the list of the top performing dividend ETFs for January 2022.

Just two dividend ETFs managed to clear the 4% return hurdle - the Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) and the WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend ETF (DEM). The former targets those companies with high free cash flow yields, a strategy which has historically proven to deliver above average returns, and pulls out the highest yielders within that group. Plus, it currently yields 5-6%. The latter looks more at pure high yielders from emerging markets economies.

The highest ranking U.S. ETF on the list is the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend ETF (DHS). Like DEM, DHS is more of a pure high yield play, but it's not the only of its kind among the top performers. The WisdomTree International High Dividend ETF (DTH), the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) and the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) are among the others that performed well looking at high yielders.

As I mentioned earlier, the low volatility theme played well in the dividend ETF universe, even if it didn't in the broader market. The TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (DIVZ) and the Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHI) both gained about 2.8% on the month (although the latter was probably more influenced by the international and high yield exposures). DIVZ is more of a traditional low vol play, although it does tilt towards higher yielding stocks and is concentrated among only 25-35 names.

Other ETFs worth noting:

Among the largest dividend ETFs, those appearing on this list include the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) and the ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG). Another fund I tend to recommend frequently - the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) - also made the cut.

Fidelity continues to become a major player in the ETF marketplace. Its Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (FIDI) returns nearly 4% on the month.

