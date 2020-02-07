ETF Focus
The One Bond Sector I'd Avoid At All Costs

David Dierking
by

With Treasury yields consistently below the 2% level, fixed income investors have been increasing wading into the junk bond waters in order find higher yields. In my opinion, that's a very bad idea that could cost investors big based on the data I'm seeing.

In the video above, I take a look at what the junk bond market really looks like (spoiler: it's not good) and why you should be avoiding it at all costs.

