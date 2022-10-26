Skip to main content
ETF Battles: It's VYM vs. SCHD vs. SDIV. Which Dividend ETF is Best?

In this episode, it's a matchup of high dividend yield ETFs from Vanguard, Schwab and Global X. Which one is the better choice for investors?

Note: If you're a frequent follower or reader of this site, you know that I often post ETF Guide's "ETF Battles" web series episodes. They've always included a roster of high level judges to assess and measure the ETFs featured, which is why I was excited to be invited to participate in ETF Battles as a judge!

If you've ever wondered what I sound like in person, here's your chance! My thanks to Ron and ETF Guide for feeling that I'm qualified to appear on their show!

And there will be more to come soon in the future!

**********

Note: I'm excited to be partnering with ETF Guide to bring you their weekly web series, "ETF Battles".

ETF Guide founder, Ron DeLegge, explains that in a typical "battle", "each fund is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category."

Two industry experts are brought in to debate the ETFs and eventually declare a winner.

For financial professionals and active traders, ETF Guide offers premium research, including ETF trade alerts via text message delivered straight to your mobile device. They also offer a full suite of online financial education courses and, for ETF sponsors, customized research services, product education, and back-end marketing support.

Be sure to check out links to both ETF Guide and the judges down below! Enjoy the battle!

In this episode of ETF Battles, Ron DeLegge @ETFguide referees an audience requested duel between dividend stock ETFs - the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), the Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) and the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM). Which dividend ETF is the better choice for investors? 

Program judges Dave Nadig with VettaFi and John Davi with Astoria Portfolio Advisors examine this audience requested ETF matchup. 

Each ETF is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance, yield and a mystery category. Find out who wins the battle! 

******* 

ETF Battles is sponsored by Direxion Investments 

Direxion Daily Leveraged & Inverse ETFs. Know the risks. Proceed Boldly. 

Visit http://www.Direxion.com 

******* 

CONTENT OF THIS VIDEO 

0:00 Show starts here 

0:40 Which ETF Battles do you wanna see? 

1:04 Visit our viewer resources section 

1:15 ETF Battle matchups 

1:50 Judges introduced 

2:05 Battle categories introduced 

2:43 ETF Cost comparison 

3:38 Exposure strategy analysis 

5:55 ETF Performance & yield comparison 

8:26 Mystery category analysis 

10:24 Judges recap their ETF winner 

11:27 Final ETF Battle scorecard 

13:00 Visit our viewer resources section 

13:08 Which ETF Battles do you wanna see? 

13:20 Show conclusion 

******* 

Get in touch with our judges Dave Nadig (VettaFi) https://www.etftrends.com/author/dave... 

John Davi (Astoria Portfolio Advisors) https://www.astoriaadvisors.com/ 

******* 

YOUR RESOURCES FROM RON 

Margin of Safety tool: Join our waiting list http://tinyurl.com/muhwcy7s 

Get Ron's weekly newsletter https://tinyurl.com/2p8bxy82 

Free ETF Guides https://tinyurl.com/4uvfx4m7 

Get feedback on your portfolio's performance https://tinyurl.com/cz4ahj52 

Get your ETF Battles gear here: https://tinyurl.com/27uj6hmv 

#dividend #investing #etf

