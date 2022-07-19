ETF Battles: JEPI vs. QYLG vs. XYLG! Which High Dividend Yield ETF is Best?

Note: If you're a frequent follower or reader of this site, you know that I often post ETF Guide's "ETF Battles" web series episodes. They've always included a roster of high level judges to assess and measure the ETFs featured, which is why I was excited to be invited to participate in ETF Battles as a judge!

This is my 5th episode on ETF Battles as a judge! If you've ever wondered what I sound like in person, here's your chance! My thanks to Ron and ETF Guide for feeling that I'm qualified to appear on their show!

And there will be more to come soon in the future!

Note: I'm excited to be partnering with ETF Guide to bring you their weekly web series, "ETF Battles".

ETF Guide founder, Ron DeLegge, explains that in a typical "battle", "each fund is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance and a mystery category."

Two industry experts are brought in to debate the ETFs and eventually declare a winner.

For financial professionals and active traders, ETF Guide offers premium research, including ETF trade alerts via text message delivered straight to your mobile device.

Be sure to check out links to both ETF Guide and the judges down below! Enjoy the battle!

In this episode of ETF Battles, Ron DeLegge @ETFguide referees an audience requested contest between high yield passive dividend income ETFs. Who wins the battle?

Watch the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) vs Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) vs the Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (XYLG) going head-to-head.

Program judges David Dierking with TheStreet.com and Tom Psarofagis with Bloomberg Intelligence judge the ETF match-up, sharing their investing research insights.

Each ETF is judged against the other in key categories like cost, exposure strategy, performance, yield and a mystery category. Find out who wins the battle!

