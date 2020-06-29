ETF Focus
Top Stories
Trade Ideas
Dividend Ideas
High Yield Ideas

Dividend Growers vs. High Yielders In Down Markets

David Dierking

Dividend growth investing has long been a popular strategy for both income seekers and long-term growth investors. In the current market environment, dividend growth hasn't been rewarded as investors continue to focus on growth and tech. But long-term, the benefits have been undeniable.

During market declines, dividend aristocrats demonstrate clearly that they can limit downside risk.

Screen Shot 2020-06-29 at 8.16.38 AM
source: S&P Dow Jones Indices

During both down months and the worst-performing down months, dividend payers show that they capture less than 100% downside. The broad universe of high yielders displays modest benefits, but those that combine both high yield and long dividend growth histories can eliminate 30-40% of downside performance.

Moreover, the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat universe has shown itself to be about 10% less risky than the S&P 500 overall with particular risk reduction benefits during declining markets

^SPX_^SPXDA_chart
source: YCharts

Dividend growers don't outperform in all all environments, as we saw during the February/March bear market, but over the long-term, this remains a solid strategy.

More ETF Research

We Haven't Seen This Many S&P 500 Stocks Flashing This Sell Signal In 30 Years

3 Great Dividend ETFs (That Improve Your Portfolio Today)

Beware Of Huge Premiums On TVIX So You Can Avoid Big Losses

Credit Suisse Effectively Closing Its VIX, Gold And Silver ETNs

TVIX Gets Delisted A Few Days After It's The Most Added Security On Robinhood

5 ETF Risk Hedges For Your Portfolio

If you liked this article/video, please click the LIKE button or share it on Twitter, Facebook, etc. using the buttons below.

Feel free to leave any comments, questions, or thoughts on the ideas presented here (and sign-up if you haven't already).

Follow me and receive periodic notifications when I post here by clicking the FOLLOW button at the top of the page!

Comments

Dividend Ideas

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

3 Attractive ETF Chart Set-Ups For The Week Ahead

Corporate bonds, biotechs and gold miners all look like solid bets for the upcoming week.

David Dierking

We Haven't Seen This Many S&P 500 Stocks Flashing This Sell Signal In 30 Years

Even though stocks are holding on to gains from the bear market rally, technical signals are starting to flash strong warning signs.

David Dierking

3 Great Dividend ETFs (That Improve Your Portfolio Today)

These dividend ETFs target healthy balance sheets, long-term dividend growth histories and predictable incomes streams.

David Dierking

Beware Of Huge Premiums On TVIX So You Can Avoid Big Losses

Credit Suisse is exiting this ETN and investors are bidding up shares to well above NAV. This can potentially lead to big losses for unsuspecting traders.

David Dierking

by

Dr. Peter Parker

Credit Suisse Effectively Closing Its VIX, Gold And Silver ETNs

The official delisting will take place on July 12th.

David Dierking

TVIX Gets Delisted A Few Days After It's The Most Added Security On Robinhood

The decision comes as Credit Suisse moves to "better align its product suite with its broader strategic growth plans".

David Dierking

by

Dr. Peter Parker

3 Attractive ETF Chart Set-Ups For The Week Ahead

Growth, tech and solar stocks are all showing solid set-ups for further gains ahead.

David Dierking

5 ETF Risk Hedges For Your Portfolio

With stocks looking very expensive and structural market risks rising, it might be time to hedge your portfolio risks.

David Dierking

by

Dr. Peter Parker

A 7% Dividend Yield From.... Marijuana Stocks?

Investors often think of REITs, junk bonds and utilities for high yields, but pot stocks offer an interesting option too.

David Dierking

by

Click Speed Tester

Hertz To Stockholders: You're Probably Going To Lose Everything

As the company tries one more time to raise cash, it's admitting that share buyers are likely to see a total loss.

David Dierking

by

Click Speed Tester