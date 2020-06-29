Dividend Growers vs. High Yielders In Down Markets

Dividend growth investing has long been a popular strategy for both income seekers and long-term growth investors. In the current market environment, dividend growth hasn't been rewarded as investors continue to focus on growth and tech. But long-term, the benefits have been undeniable.

During market declines, dividend aristocrats demonstrate clearly that they can limit downside risk.

source: S&P Dow Jones Indices

During both down months and the worst-performing down months, dividend payers show that they capture less than 100% downside. The broad universe of high yielders displays modest benefits, but those that combine both high yield and long dividend growth histories can eliminate 30-40% of downside performance.

Moreover, the S & P 500 Dividend Aristocrat universe has shown itself to be about 10% less risky than the S & P 500 overall with particular risk reduction benefits during declining markets

source: YCharts

Dividend growers don't outperform in all all environments, as we saw during the February/March bear market, but over the long-term, this remains a solid strategy.

More ETF Research

We Haven't Seen This Many S & P 500 Stocks Flashing This Sell Signal In 30 Years

3 Great Dividend ETFs (That Improve Your Portfolio Today)

Beware Of Huge Premiums On TVIX So You Can Avoid Big Losses

Credit Suisse Effectively Closing Its VIX, Gold And Silver ETNs

TVIX Gets Delisted A Few Days After It's The Most Added Security On Robinhood

5 ETF Risk Hedges For Your Portfolio

If you liked this article/video, please click the LIKE button or share it on Twitter, Facebook, etc. using the buttons below.

Feel free to leave any comments, questions, or thoughts on the ideas presented here (and sign-up if you haven't already).

Follow me and receive periodic notifications when I post here by clicking the FOLLOW button at the top of the page!