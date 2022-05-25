The Dividend ETF That's Up 12% This Year

2022 has been a year of pain for equity investors. Unless you've heavily pushed into energy stocks, there's probably a lot of red in your portfolio.

Dividend stocks and ETFs, however, have done comparatively well. Most are still down on the year, but there are more than two dozen dividend ETFs in the ETF Action database that are in the green. Many are up only 1-2%, but I'm guessing most investors would take that in such a challenging market.

One dividend ETF is up 10% on the year. It's a non-traditional fund for sure, but it demonstrates that some strategies are still alive and well.

It's the AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income ETF (DIVA).

This isn't a straight dividend stock ETF, but it does utilize a strategy that makes some logical sense. It uses a long/short strategy that emphasizes the good while betting against the bad.

DIVA tracks an index that provides 100% long exposure to stocks with stable or growing dividends that trade at high yields and 50% short exposure to stocks with unstable or low dividends.

The index starts with a universe of 1000 stocks ranked by market cap with a market cap of at least $1 billion and meeting liquidity requirements.

The top 95% of companies by trailing 12-month total return are considered to form the long portfolio. All companies which have paid dividends consistently for the last 3 years, without any drop in the amount of dividends paid, are eligible for inclusion in the long portfolio. Companies which have paid no, or low dividends are eligible for inclusion in the short portfolio. Biotech companies will not be considered for inclusion in the short portfolio.

In the final portfolio, the top 100 companies by dividend yield are considered to form the 100-stock long portfolio. Companies with the same sector representation as the long portfolio are considered to form the 200 stocks short portfolio.

For all of its challenges, 2022 has been just the right type of market for this strategy. Dividend stocks have been clear leaders in this market with many of them generating positive returns. Growth and non-profitable companies (precisely the type of stocks which pay no dividends) have been hammered. DIVA has been seeing gains in both sides of the long/short strategy.

Through the end of day yesterday, DIVA is up 12% year-to-date. The top performing traditional dividend ETF, the Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is about 9.5%. The boost from the fund's short position has paid off handsomely.

Long/short strategies are generally better used as risk hedges and for short-term performance. DIVA likely won't outperform other 100% dividend ETFs long-term, but they may do comparatively well on a risk-adjusted basis. DIVA, not surprisingly, is only half as volatile as the S&P 500 (SPY).

A word of warning - DIVA is a small and thinly traded ETF. It only has $4 million in assets and trades around 2,000 shares daily. That means spreads are high and it could be costly to buy and sell DIVA shares on a regular basis.

