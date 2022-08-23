Dividend ETF Draft: Which ETFs Should Get Picked First For Your Portfolio?

As a sports fan, some of my favorite events of the year are the NBA and NFL drafts. Perhaps it's the idea that every team may just be a player or two away from turning their fortunes around for the next decade. I think part of the appeal is just the unknown of what's going to happen. It's an interesting exercise in understanding how people value things and which qualities get favored over another.

The same thing could be applied to almost anything, including investments for one's portfolio. Sure, it's not exactly the same because there's nothing preventing you from buying all 10 of the best ETFs out there, but it's still an interesting and worthwhile thought exercise in trying to determine which funds would win in more of a head-to-head matchup.

You may ask yourself how a dividend ETF draft differs from the dividend ETF rankings that I publish and update regularly. The primary difference is that the rankings are based purely on the numbers. They take into account expense ratios, trading costs, diversification and liquidity. All of these can be boiled down to specific numbers.

But just because a fund is cheaper doesn't necessarily make it a better investment option. Some newer ETFs are coming in with ultra-low expense ratios, which would score well on the dividend ETF rankings, but they're still so small or illiquid or have a questionable strategy that you wouldn't want to choose them ahead of one of the big Vanguard dividend ETFs.

Which dividend ETF should get picked first?

This exercise is meant to take into account both quantitative factors and qualitative factors that can't be measured. Is the fund's investment strategy smart? Does it make sense? Does it do a better job of eliminating some of the worse stocks than another? Are you getting what you're paying for?

The dividend ETF draft is meant to take everything into account. Of course, it's going to be subjective. My opinion may differ from yours in which ETF is "better". If you have different thoughts on which ETFs should rank higher or lower, always feel free to comment or reach out directly.

For this exercise, we're going to go 14 dividend ETFs deep. Why that number? Because the NBA draft lottery consists of 14 teams. And once you get past that number, you need to start splitting hairs a little finer. Investors, for the most part, are going to stick with the top dozen or so, but the dividend ETF rankings cover more than 140 ETFs in total, so I'd encourage you to check that out for a deeper dive.

As a quick note, all data comes from the ETF Action database, which they've kindly given me access to and I use for all rankings and quantitative data work done on this site.

Before we get into it, here are a few of the more prominent dividend ETFs that didn't quite make the cut.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders ETF (FDL)

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG)

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (JDIV)

Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV)

I know that excluding VYM is easily going to receive the most disagreement. At $43 billion, it's the 2nd largest dividend ETF out there and, with an expense ratio of 0.06%, it's the cheapest. Plus, it's ranked #1 in the dividend ETF rankings. So why did it not get chosen? The answer is its selection criteria. Its index starts by identifying the highest yielding stocks based on forecasted dividends over the next 12 months (which is a nice feature instead of selecting purely based on trailing yield) and selects the top half. Qualifying components are then market-cap weighted. The dividend yield screen doesn't do a particularly good job of including just the highest yielders and the market-cap weighting doesn't do a particularly good job of emphasizing the higher yielders. VYM's 3% yield is certainly better than the 1.7% yield of the S&P 500, but I simply think there are ETFs out there that do a better job of targeting and selecting high yield stocks.

NOBL is another popular ETF for those targeting dividend growth. My biggest beef with this fund is that the 25-year dividend growth screen doesn't do anything to address dividend quality or forward-looking prospects. Granted, the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), which uses a similar criteria and will appear on the list below, does something similar, but uses a shorter dividend growth screen and allows for some better growth prospects. Plus, VIG is significantly cheaper.

FDL had a good long-term track record, but the past couple of years have been rough. The 0.45% expense ratio doesn't help either. SDOG utilizes a version of the well-known dividend dogs strategy. It does a lot of things well, but doesn't stand out in any particular way. JDIV is a good example of a fund that scores highly on cost, but isn't quite liquid or large enough to take full advantage of it. If assets grow, I think it'll definitely move up the list. SDIV is popular for its current 13% forward-looking yield, but it's very concentrated and very volatile, making it better as an ancillary holding but not a core one.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (DWX)

International dividend ETFs didn't make this list because I think U.S. dividend ETFs make better starting points, but I also want to point out the better ones. The Vanguard ETFs rank much higher than the others with cost, not surprisingly, being the big advantage. Next in line is DWX coming from State Street.

With that being said, let's get into the draft!

Pick #1: Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Dividend ETF Rank: #4

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Index: Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index

Overview: SCHD's index tracks a basket of 100 stocks that have long histories of paying dividends, fundamental strength relative to peers based on several financial metrics and above average yields. In order to qualify, companies must have paid a dividend for at least 10 straight years and are evaluated on four fundamentals-based characteristics - cash flow to total debt, return on equity, dividend yield and 5-year dividend growth rate.

Positives: The fund's strategy covers all themes of dividend investing - dividend sustainability and growth, dividend quality and high yield. Expense ratio is among the lowest in the dividend ETF universe.

Negatives: The strategy is a bit complicated and has a lot of qualifying criteria.

Commentary: For me, this ETF checks all the boxes. I tend to prefer dividend ETFs that incorporate more than one targeting criteria since that makes it less reliant on just one aspect of the portfolio. The fund's 3.2% yield is roughly twice that of the S&P 500 and carries Morningstar's highest 5-star rating. Plus, it comes with less risk than the S&P 500.

Why does it come in at #4 in my dividend ETF rankings? Honestly, it comes down to a matter of splitting hairs. The fact that it holds 100 stocks and has more than 40% of its assets in the top 10 holdings means it scores a little lower on diversification. It's a minor quibble though and investors shouldn't shy away from this ETF by any means.

Pick #2: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Dividend ETF Rank: #5

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Index: Morningstar U.S. Dividend Growth Index

Overview: The fund's index targets companies that pay a qualified dividend, must have at least five years of uninterrupted annual dividend growth and their earnings payout ratio must be less than 75%. Companies that are in the top decile based on dividend yield are excluded from the index right off the bat. The final portfolio is dividend dollar weighted, meaning that the companies that pay more cash out in dividends get greater weightings.

Positives: Eliminating the highest yielders helps reduce the risk of including companies who may be vulnerable to a dividend cut due to share price declines. Ultra-low expense ratio.

Negatives: The fund can invest in companies of all sizes, but the dividend dollar weighting methodology ends up giving almost no weight to mid- and small-caps.

Commentary: SCHD, for me, was in a tier of its own, so with that ETF off the board I wanted to stick with a fund that screened for more than one dividend theme. DGRO does that, although you could argue that the 5-year dividend growth history and 75% payout ratio cap aren't terribly strict. Still, it's got a strong track record and is among the cheapest dividend ETFs out there.

I also like the dividend dollar weighting strategy. Granted, it has the drawback of minimizing the impact of small-cap dividend payers, but it has the advantage of giving greater weight to the biggest cash flow generators. In general, those are the kinds of companies you want filling out your dividend portfolio.

Pick #3: Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

Dividend ETF Rank: #10

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

Index: S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend Index

Overview: The index begins by identifying the 75 securities within the S&P 500 with the highest dividend yields over the past 12 months with no one sector allowed to contribute more than 10 securities. From those 75 names, it pulls out the 50 stocks with the lowest realized volatility over the past 12 months. The final portfolio is yield-weighted.

Positives: Adding a low volatility screen allows shareholders to capture an above average yield while mitigating some risk, which may not be the case if you just target high yield alone. The fund currently offers a 4% yield.

Negatives: Historically, performance has been very "feast or famine". Calendar year returns often fall in the top 10% or bottom 10% of the peer group. Expense ratio is average.

Commentary: As far as dividend investing strategies that provide a check on each other, low volatility and high yield does a good job. Investing solely in high yielders can come with the added risk of sector concentration (energy and financials are two popular landing spots), but the added low volatility screen helps diversify exposure with 5 separate sectors have 9%+ allocations. This is the first of the three ETFs covered so far that includes REITs.

The extremes in historical returns isn't ideal and emphasizes the need for this ETF to be a longer-term holding. Holding SPHD just for a year or two could really pay off or it could really be an anchor.

Pick #4: SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

Dividend ETF Rank: #8

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

Index: S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index

Overview: The fund's index looks through the S&P Composite 1500 index to identify the stocks of companies that have consistently increased dividends every year for at least 20 consecutive years. Qualifying components within that universe are weighted by indicated yield and adjusted each quarter.

Positives: Dividend growers are often low yielders, but yield-weighting this universe helps boost the income potential of long-term dividend growth stocks. Offers significant exposure to mid- and small-caps. Concentration risk is low.

Negatives: Both the dividend growth and yield considerations are backward-looking. Nothing looks at forward prospects or expectations. Yield boost isn't that big.

Commentary: Virtually every one of the biggest dividend ETFs focuses almost exclusively on large- and mega-cap names. With my three preferred dividend ETFs off the board, I'm going to go with one that diversifies across market caps. Large-caps have been the unquestioned leader over the past decade, but mid-caps offer bigger long-term growth potential. Targeting long-term dividend growers within that all-cap universe offers a nice balance between income and growth.

I do wish the yield being offered by SDY was a little higher (a forward-looking 2.3% currently), but the overall portfolio composition and risk profile are attractive.

Pick #5: WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend ETF (DTD)

Dividend ETF Rank: #11

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend ETF (DTD)

Index: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Index

Overview: The index consists of U.S. companies that pay regular cash dividends. In addition to standard liquidity and market cap screens, qualifying components must have paid regular cash dividends during the preceding 12 months. The Index is dividend weighted to reflect the proportionate share of the aggregate cash dividends each component company is projected to pay in the coming year.

Positives: This fund offers simple and straightforward coverage of the entire dividend stock universe without any frills. Dividends are paid monthly instead of quarterly.

Negatives: The expense ratio is a little on the high side considering you're just getting a broad portfolio of dividend stocks without much else.

Commentary: Some who are familiar with dividend ETFs might be surprised to find this fund so high on the list, but the logic is pretty straightforward. If studies suggest that dividend payers outperform non-dividend payers over the long-term, why not just capture the entire universe and bank on history repeating itself? Dividend growers and high yielders may outperform or underperform over different time periods, but owning all dividend payers might help smooth out the ride.

DTD uses a similar aggregate cash dividend weighting strategy to DGRO, except it weights based on what dividends are expected to be, not what they were. WisdomTree does this with a lot of its dividend products and I think it's a nice way to construct a portfolio.

Pick #6: VictoryShares U.S. Equity Income Enhanced Volatility Weighted ETF (CDC)

Dividend ETF Rank: #12

VictoryShares U.S. Equity Income Enhanced Volatility Weighted ETF (CDC)

Index: Nasdaq Victory U.S. Large Cap High Dividend 100 Long/Cash Volatility Weighted Index

Overview: This strategy involves two components - the underlying dividend stock portfolio and the volatility hedge. The portfolio consists of the top 100 highest yielding securities from the top 500 largest securities with the index weights being determined by the inverse of the daily standard deviation (volatility) over the last 180 trading days. The "enhanced" part comes by reallocating the portfolio as stock prices decline. At the first 8% decline, it goes from 100% equities to 25%, but adds back 25% exposure with every additional 8% decline. Think of it as kind of a built-in "sell high, buy low" strategy.

Positives: The equity rotation strategy limits both upside and downside capture, meaning investors can earn market returns with significantly less risk.

Negatives: The adding and subtracting of equity exposure based on market returns can leave the portfolio ill-positioned at times. Equity exposure changes can result in inconsistent yield generation.

Commentary: Rotation strategies can be hit or miss because there are so many variables involved, but CDC tends to hit more often than not. Strategies that have built-in buy/sell strategies have a lot of downside if they're based on emotion or hunches. Funds that use objective, quant-based buy/sell points tend to have more success and the backtest for CDC suggests that the 8% loss increments are optimal.

CDL, which is essentially the same fund without the rotation strategy, is also an option. It's more of a traditional buy-and-hold vehicle and comes with a current yield of 3.2%.

Pick #7: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Dividend ETF Rank: #3

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Index: S&P U.S. Dividend Growers Index

Overview: VIG tracks an index of U.S. listed companies that have paid and grown their annual dividend for at least 10 consecutive years. The top 25% highest yield ranked eligible companies from the index universe are excluded. REITs are also excluded. The final portfolio is market-cap weighted.

Positives: Ultra-low expense ratio. The more modest dividend growth requirement allows for newer dividend payers and more growth opportunities.

Negatives: The targeting strategy is kind of..... bland?

Commentary: VIG will always get the benefit of the doubt by having the Vanguard name and the 0.06% expense ratio that comes with it is a great thing for investors. VIG is a solid fund for what it is, which is a broad universe of stocks with a modest history of dividend growth. That makes this ETF a nice cornerstone for a dividend growth portfolio, but there's just nothing terribly exciting about this fund. The exclusion of the top 25% highest yielding stocks certainly takes some risk out of the equation, but it also limits what shareholders earn, which is 1.8% currently. I certainly prefer the more multi-pronged approaches listed already or the broad coverage of DTD.

The natural question here might be "what did VIG have that NOBL didn't". Concern #1 is cost. NOBL charges 0.35% annually. That's a big difference compared to what VIG charges. Concern #2 is portfolio composition. Requiring a 25-year dividend growth like NOBL narrows the universe of eligible stocks considerably and leads to a portfolio full of mature companies with little growth potential. Just 12% of the portfolio is in the more growth-oriented tech and consumer discretionary sectors. Compare that to more than half of NOBL's portfolio being invested in consumer staples, industrials and healthcare. VIG simply has more growth potential than NOBL and I think that's important for a long-term holding to have.

Pick #8: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Dividend ETF Rank: #9

iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Index: Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index

Overview: The fund's index identifies U.S. stocks that 1) have a dividend per share greater than or equal to its 5-year average, 2) have a 5-year average dividend coverage ratio of greater than or equal to 167%, 3) meet a minimum daily trading volume requirement, 4) have paid dividends in each of the previous 5 years, 5) have a non-negative trailing 12 month earnings per share and 6) have a minimum market cap of $3 billion. The qualifying stocks are dividend-weighted.

Positives: This is one of the few dividend ETFs that considers dividend growth, dividend quality and high yield in its strategy (although the criteria are a bit loose). The 25%+ weighting to mid-caps provides more diversification.

Negatives: The selection criteria is oddly specific and a bit overcomplicated. The 0.38% expense ratio rates as below average among dividend ETFs.

Commentary: Think of DVY as kind of a poor man's version of SCHD. It uses all three dividend themes in its selection criteria, which is a plus, but SCHD's targeting methodology is better. Had the criteria been a little tighter or the expense ratio a little lower, I could have easily drafted this ETF in the top 3 and certainly ahead of a single-pronged strategy like VIG's. There's nothing in DVY's targeting that is inherently bad or non-sensical. It just strikes me as relatively non-stringent and hurts its effectiveness.

The fund has accumulated more than $22 billion in assets, so a lot of people sure like it. Its 3.5% yield will also be attractive among income seekers.

Pick #9: FlexShares Quality Dividend Index ETF (QDF)

Dividend ETF Rank: #18

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index ETF (QDF)

Index: Northern Trust Quality Dividend Index

Overview: The index creates a quality dividend score for companies based on management efficiency, cash flows and profitability with the bottom quintile of scores getting thrown out. After diversification controls have been applied, the qualifying components are optimized to create a portfolio with market-like risk but an above average yield and growth potential.

Positives: The fund's targeting and optimization strategies make a lot of sense and consider a lot of characteristics that identify quality companies with sustainable yields.

Negatives: The fund has just never managed to translate its strategy into performance. Historical returns have been average and the yield rarely tops 3%.

Commentary: This is a fund where I really like the strategy, but the end product has failed to deliver. The index's proprietary methodology is a bit of a black box, so we don't know the specific criteria used, but it's very intuitive on the surface. When looking at the performance of each of the dividend investing pillars, I often use QDF as the proxy for dividend quality. I like the fund. I just wish returns had been better. Its annual performance has landed it in the top 20% of its peer group only twice and the last time was in 2015.

QDF will be 10 years old in December, so it's certainly had enough time to see its strategy play out.

Pick #10: WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth ETF (DGRW)

Dividend ETF Rank: #17

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth ETF (DGRW)

Index: WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index

Overview: This index targets dividend-paying stocks and consists of 300 companies with the best combined rank of growth and quality factors. The growth factor is based on long-term earnings growth expectations, while the quality factor is based on three year historical averages for return on equity and return on assets. The index is aggregate dividend weighted.

Positives: The targeting strategy is simple, straightforward and uses logical criteria for measuring growth and value.

Negatives: The dividend yield and expense ratio are only average.

Commentary: Sometimes simpler is better and DGRW is one of those cases. Looking at earnings, ROA and ROE is a very straightforward way of measuring quality dividend growth. This is one of those cases, however, where the aggregate cash dividend weighting methodology doesn't pay off. I would have liked to see the yield at least above 2% here. The portfolio isn't terribly cheap here, at least compared to the other dividend ETFs on this list. When choosing dividend ETFs, I don't want to pay up too far.

Pick #11: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Dividend ETF Rank: #6

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Index: Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus Index

Overview: This fund is characterized by companies with strong financial health and the ability to sustain above average dividend payouts. To determine this, it uses two Morningstar measures - the Moat rating, which must be either “narrow” or “wide”, and a Distance to Default score in the top 50% of eligible dividend-paying companies within its sector. The end portfolio gets dividend-weighted.

Positives: This is one of the few dividend ETFs that charges less than 0.10%. The two Morningstar screens have traditionally done a good of identifying financially healthier companies.

Negatives: Like other dividend dollar weighted schemes, HDV ends up skewing heavily towards large-caps.

Commentary: While Morningstar is certainly a leader in the fund space, using the Moat and Distance to Default rating comes across as a bit of an unknown. Conceptually, they're easy to understand, but they're a bit of a black box. They should, however, do an effective job of identifying companies with good sustainability characteristics.

Concentration is a minor concern - 40% of assets are in just two sectors and nearly half in the top 10 positions - but given its low cost and quality/yield focus, you could make the case that this ETF should have been drafted earlier.

Pick #12: Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)

Dividend ETF Rank: #34

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY)

Index: NASDAQ U.S. Dividend Achievers 50 Index

Overview: PEY's index chooses the 50 highest yielding stocks from a universe of companies that have raised their dividends for at least 10 consecutive years. Only stocks with a minimum market cap of $1 billion are considered.

Positives: PEY currently yields 3.8%, more than double that of VIG, which also targets 10-year dividend growers without the high yield requirement. This is a true all-cap fund with half of assets going into mid- and small-caps. Dividends are paid monthly.

Negatives: The 0.53% expense is unusually high. The small-cap focus makes the fund about 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Commentary: At #34 on the dividend ETF rankings, this is easily the lowest-rated fund to get drafted here. Cost is easily the biggest driver of that and it's certainly a disadvantage, but PEY may do the best job of combining dividend growth and high yield. One of the chief complaints about dividend aristocrats (or achievers in this case) is that collectively they usually don't yield much more than 2%. This fund pushes the yield to twice that level.

This is far from a pure large-cap ETF though and investors will need to make sure that they understand that 4% yield comes with a very different risk profile than other dividend ETFs that have been drafted earlier.

Pick #13: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

Dividend ETF Rank: #2

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

Index: S&P 500 High Dividend Index

Overview: The Index is designed to measure the performance of the top 80 high dividend-yielding companies within the S&P 500 Index.

Positives: Ultra-cheap expense ratio. Equal weighting the components helps diversify some risk.

Negatives: Selecting purely on yield opens the door to include some unsavory stocks. Half of the portfolio invests in financials, utilities and REITs, giving this fund a much different look than the S&P 500.

Commentary: This is a great example of why you need to look past the numbers. A rock bottom expense ratio pushes this ETF all the way up to #2 in the rankings, but there are a lot of dividend ETFs I'd rather own before this one. I generally dislike funds that weight by dividend yield, so you can imagine how I feel about ETFs that select their components based purely on yield. The selection criteria completely ignores dividend quality, dividend sustainability or portfolio risk.

Once you get down to pick #13, you're going to have to live with some flaws. I'm not a big fan of the selection process for SPYD or the resulting portfolio, but the high yield and low expense ratio shouldn't be ignored.

Pick #14: SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY)

Dividend ETF Rank: #7

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY)

Index: Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor Index

Overview: The index evaluates stocks based on a series of core smart beta factors, including value, quality and size) as well as a yield focus factor. Components go through a proprietary scoring model with the top scoring names making the final cut.

Positives: The model looks at dividend quality and yield, but its additional tilt towards smaller companies and value stocks gives the fund a unique look.

Negatives: Those tilts make the fund look very different than the Russell 1000 and could respond differently to market conditions.

Commentary: This fund gives greater weights to the factors that have historically led to outperformance all in a single package. The problem right now is that some of these factors (small-caps and value stocks) have struggled for a while. Being that this fund has a foundation in the Russell 1000 and not the S&P 500, there's much more of a smaller company presence and it's not clear that the extra risk being taken with ONEY is necessarily worth it.

I do, however, appreciate an approach that tilts in a logical manner. This one certainly does that and comes at a relatively reasonable price considering what you're getting.

Post-Draft Wrap Up

Exercises like these always come with some subjective preferences and choices. Your mileage may vary and if your personal preferences differ from mine, your list could look a lot different.

In summary, I tend to favor multi-pronged strategies that consider a combination of yield, growth, quality and weighting factors. I think these often do the best job of managing risk and eliminating some of the more high risk outliers. Once you get further down the list, you have to accept that the available ETFs probably have a few warts you need to deal with, but there should be one or two positive qualities that can still make it worth the risk.

