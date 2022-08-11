Best Vanguard Bond ETFs (Updated August 2022)

Vanguard offers a number of high quality bond ETFs for income-seeking investors. Here are the best of the best.

At the beginning of August, the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) passed the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) to become the largest bond ETF in the world. What's impressive about this feat is that BND trailed AGG by $8 billion just at the beginning of 2022. It's also nearly doubled up AGG on net inflows over the past 3 years, so it seems likely that BND will be there to stay.

Plus, Vanguard also owns the next four largest bond ETFs after that.

Vanguard is one of the premier issuers of fixed income ETFs. Like its suite of stock ETFs, the company builds its lineup through broad, diversified and low-cost market and sector exposures. Government or corporate, short-term or long-term, taxable or muni - Vanguard is truly a one-stop shop for filling out your bond portfolio.

Out of 20 bond ETFs, all but three of them come with an expense ratio of 0.07% or less. Especially when it comes to retirement investing, lower expense ratios mean higher yields and that means more money in your pocket. Just as advantageous is the fact that all but 4 of the 20 have assets of at least $2 billion. In many cases, that means trading costs are also razor thin. I preach all the time about looking at the total cost of ownership of ETFs (expense ratio + trading costs). No ETF issuer may offer a better cost advantage than Vanguard.

As I discuss with the Vanguard Stock ETF rankings, there are some disadvantages to dumping bond ETFs of all styles and target markets into one bucket. That's less of an issue in the fixed income space since the vast majority of funds invest in hundreds, if not thousands, of individual bonds. If a low volatility stock ETF, for example, holds 50-100 names and a total stock market ETF has more than 1,000 stocks, the latter will hold a distinct diversification advantage. In the bond ETF world, diversification is less of an issue since most of them are highly diversified.

That puts bond ETFs, in general, on more of an even playing field. It also means that cost and liquidity become bigger factors than with stock ETFs. As we'll see with any of these ranking lists, the low cost cream tends to rise to the top. While some Vanguard bond ETFs will fall lower on this list because they're being measured against other ultra-low cost ETFs, it's important to remember that they will all likely rank very highly within their respective peer groups. There's not a bad bond fund to be found in the Vanguard lineup!

Ranking The Vanguard ETFs

The variety of ETF choices makes distinguishing the best from the rest a little challenging. You've probably heard most financial pundits talk about focusing on funds with low expense ratios. That can certainly be a big factor in deciding which ETF to go with (it's probably the most important factor, in my view), but there are a lot of things that could go into making the right choice.

That's where I'm going to try to make things easier for you. Using a methodology that I've developed, which takes into account many of the factors that should be considered and weighting them according to their perceived level of importance, we can rank the universe of available ETFs in order to help identify the best of the best for your portfolio.

Now, this certainly won't be a perfect ranking. The data, of course, will be objective, but judging what's more important is very subjective. I'm simply going off of my years of experience in the ETF space in helping investors craft smart, cost-efficient portfolios.

Vanguard ETFs

Methodology & Factors For Ranking ETFs

Before we dive in, let's establish a few ground rules.

First, all of the data is used is coming from ETF Action. They have gone through the ETF universe to identify and categorize those ETFs used here. There are many that qualify and we'll be using their categorization as a starting point. Many thanks to them for opening up their vast database for my use.

Second, let's run down the factors I used in the ranking methodology.

Expense Ratio - This is perhaps the most important factor since it's the one thing investors can control. If you choose a fund that charges 0.1% per year over a fund that charges 1%, you're automatically coming out ahead by 0.9% annually. You can't control what a fund returns, but you can control what you pay for the portfolio. Lower expense ratios equal more money in your pocket.

- This is perhaps the most important factor since it's the one thing investors can control. If you choose a fund that charges 0.1% per year over a fund that charges 1%, you're automatically coming out ahead by 0.9% annually. You can't control what a fund returns, but you can control what you pay for the portfolio. Lower expense ratios equal more money in your pocket. Spreads - This relates to how cheaply you can buy and sell shares. Generally speaking, the larger the fund, the lower the spreads. Bigger funds usually have many buyers and sellers. Therefore, it's easier to find shares to transact and that makes them cheaper to trade. On the other hand, small funds tend to trade fewer shares and investors often need to pay a premium to buy and sell. Considering expense ratios and spreads together usually give you a better idea of the total cost of ownership.

- This relates to how cheaply you can buy and sell shares. Generally speaking, the larger the fund, the lower the spreads. Bigger funds usually have many buyers and sellers. Therefore, it's easier to find shares to transact and that makes them cheaper to trade. On the other hand, small funds tend to trade fewer shares and investors often need to pay a premium to buy and sell. Considering expense ratios and spreads together usually give you a better idea of the total cost of ownership. Diversification - Generally speaking, the broader a portfolio is, the better chance it has at reducing overall risk. A fund, such as the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), provides a good example. 45% of the fund's total assets go to just two stocks - ExxonMobil and Chevron. By buying XLE, you're putting a lot of faith in just those two companies. An equal-weighted fund, such as the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE), would score higher on diversification than XLE.

- Generally speaking, the broader a portfolio is, the better chance it has at reducing overall risk. A fund, such as the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), provides a good example. 45% of the fund's total assets go to just two stocks - ExxonMobil and Chevron. By buying XLE, you're putting a lot of faith in just those two companies. An equal-weighted fund, such as the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE), would score higher on diversification than XLE. FactSet ETF Scores - FactSet calculates its own proprietary ETF ranking for efficiency, tradeability and fit. They basically are designed to tell us if an ETF is doing what it sets out to do. I'm not going to copy and paste that work that they're doing, but there is some influence there to make sure my rankings are on the right path.

There are a few other minor factors thrown into the mix, but these are the main factors considered.

One thing that is not considered is historical returns. Most ETFs are passively-managed and are simply trying to track an index, not outperform. ETFs shouldn't be penalized for low returns simply because the index they're tracking is out of favor at the moment.

I'm ranking ETFs based on more basic structural factors. Are they cheap to own? Are they liquid? Do they minimize trading costs? Do they maintain risk-reducing diversification benefits?

Being in the bottom half of the list doesn't automatically make a fund "bad". It simply means that due to a low asset base, a high expense ratio, a concentrated portfolio or some other factor, it poses additional costs or downside risks.

Best Vanguard Bond ETF Rankings

More than half of the Vanguard bond ETF lineup comes with an expense ratio between 0.03% and 0.05%. That means the differences between these ETFs are razor-thin on a purely quantitative basis. Choosing a specific fund on this list will likely depend more on what kind of exposure you're looking for, but there are a lot of great choices.

Best Vanguard Bond ETFs

Vanguard Total Market Bond ETFs

Total MarketLet's start with the total bond market ETFs first. As mentioned above, BND just became the largest bond ETF in the marketplace and comes in at #2 on this list. While this ETF would be a top-shelf choice for broad U.S. bond market coverage, it's important to call out a few minor nitpicks about it. First, BND is comprised of about 2/3 U.S. Treasuries. If you're looking for more diverse coverage, you might want to tilt a little more towards 50/50. BND would be a great position, but you could consider augmenting it with a fund, such as the Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC). Two other areas it doesn't cover include foreign bonds and high yield bonds. Again, you'd need to add another ETF if you want to add that exposure in.

The first problem can be addressed with the Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW). It's a 50/50 split between BND and the Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX). BNDX's exposure consists mostly of bonds from developed markets, but has a minor allocation to emerging markets bonds. Like BND, it includes no junk bonds.

Vanguard also offers investors the ability to control the maturities of their bond holdings as well. The Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV), the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) and the Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) come with varying degrees of yield and duration risk. It's worth noting also that the longer-term bond ETFs offer more corporate bond exposure mixed with Treasuries.

I'm going to highlight the Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) separately because it's a bit unique. Yes, it ranks #20 out of 20 bond ETFs, but that's not what I'm interested in (the slightly higher expense ratio is almost certainly the culprit). It's the only actively-managed bond ETF in the Vanguard lineup. Does that give it an advantage? Probably not, but if you can get an actively managed bond portfolio for nearly the same price as an index fund, is there really a downside? I do think it works nicely as a cash alternative option and its 3.1% yield is certainly attractive, but its -1% year-to-date total return demonstrates that there is a risk to any bond ETF.

Vanguard Government Bond ETFs

Vanguard's Treasury ETFs come in four different tenors - the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (VGSH), the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (VGIT), the Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (VGLT) and the Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV). The first three are fairly self-explanatory, while EDV extends about as far out on the maturity spectrum as you'll find. VGLT, for example, holds a diverse set of bonds with maturities of between 15-30 years. EDV splits its portfolio 50/50 between bonds with 20-25 year maturities and 25+ year maturities. VGLT has a duration of 17 years, but EDV's is more than 24 years. In short, EDV is about as volatile and interest rate sensitive a Treasury bond ETF as is available anywhere.

The other is the Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP). This tends to be on the more defensive end of the spectrum and only invests in notes with maturities of 5 years or less. Not surprisingly, it's been a popular fund lately and has doubled in size since the beginning of 2021.

Vanguard Corporate Bond ETFs

We probably don't need to spend a whole lot of time on the corporate bond ETF lineup since it's very similar to the government bond fund list with the obvious exception of what it's buying.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH), the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) and the Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) all invest in investment-grade corporates of various maturities from less than one year all the way up to 25+ years.

One unique addition to this part of the lineup is the Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB). It invests in bonds of all maturities, but generally sticks in the short- to intermediate-term range. According to the fund website, it "specifically excludes bonds of companies that the index sponsor determines engage in, have a specified level of involvement in, and/or derive threshold amounts of revenue from certain activities or business segments related to the following: adult entertainment, alcohol, gambling, tobacco, nuclear weapons, controversial weapons, conventional weapons, civilian firearms, nuclear power, and thermal coal, oil, or gas." It will also exclude the bonds of companies that don't meet certain standards, such as diversity or other controversies.

Others

Two other ETFs I'll mention are the Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) and the Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS). The former invests in investment-grade munis of all maturities, while the latter targets MBS securities issued by Ginnie Mae (GNMA), Fannie Mae (FNMA), and Freddie Mac (FHLMC). It typically maintains an average maturity of 3 to 10 years.

One thing that's noticeably absent from the Vanguard lineup is a high yield bond fund. Could we see one launched at some point in the future? Possibly, but I wouldn't count on it. They probably would have done it already if they really wanted to and junk bonds may not be considered a typical Vanguard product.

