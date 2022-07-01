Investing in dividend stocks has been an undeniably winning strategy in 2022 (and by that I mean they've fallen less than the broader market). In June, however, they were only market-average performers. High yielders, which have been the best-performing subgroup this year, have lagged in June as equities continued their decline and riskier asset classes didn't do quite as well.

Dividend growth has outperformed high yield by about 250 basis points in June. It looks like peak interest rate pessimism has been priced in and investors are shifting their focus to the risk of recession within the next 12 months. That type of environment should be beneficial for dividend stocks over the next quarter or two, although they're still likely to fall to some degree if the market continues to drift lower.

Note: Interested in getting periodic e-mail notifications when articles are published here? Drop your e-mail in the box below!

One trend that did develop in June was the leadership from international equities. Both developed and emerging markets equities outperformed the S&P 500 even though risks still appear higher overseas than they do here in the United States. Valuations may have been a catalyst for this move since growth and speculative investments have struggled to gain momentum.

As recession risk gets higher, international equities, particularly those from emerging markets, are likely to get hit harder. In the 2nd half of 2022, I'd expect we see U.S. stocks outperform again as investors seek out safer havens.

Here's the list of the best performing dividend ETFs for June 2022.

Top Performing Dividend ETFs for June 2022

There was only one ETF that posted a positive return in June and that's the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Small Cap Equity ETF (DXJS). There's a lot to unpack in this strategy, but it's safe to assume that the currency hedge offered the biggest benefit. The yen has been plummeting relative to the dollar all year and hedging, which saved approximately 5-6% in return, was a life saver. Japan itself appears to be in trouble as pressures build from its yield curve control policy, but it did well for at least one month. The WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DXJ) and the WisdomTree Japan Small Cap Dividend ETF (DFJ) also landed in the top 5.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) returns to the top 15. The real estate sector has held up surprisingly well even as inflation soars, mortgage rates take off and rents skyrocket. Monthly distributions, which had been fairly steady around $0.10 per share, have risen to $0.13 in June, providing a nice boost for income seekers. This sector is likely to experience elevated risk levels as the housing market turns south, but the 7-8% yield has been attractive.

Franklin lands a pair of similar strategy ETFs among the top performer list - the Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHI) and the Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD). Both have been elite dividend ETF performers over the past year. The low vol high yield strategy historically has been either a top or bottom performer depending on the cycle. The past year, which featured the return of both value and dividend stocks, has been the sweet spot for this pair.

Dividend growth strategies had a comparatively better June and we can see examples of that all across this list. Among the less well-known ETFs, I like the SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS), which targets companies with long dividend growth histories and solid balance sheet fundamentals, the ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL), which the name probably explains what it invests in, and the Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV), which focuses on big revenue generators above all else.

Other ETFs Worth Noting:

It's the return of the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) following a 3-month absence. It barely sneaks in, however, and its -15% year-to-date return still places this fund far into the bottom half of dividend ETFs.

Among the largest dividend ETFs cracking the June list were the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), the First Trust Value Line Dividend Index ETF (FVD) and the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth ETF (DGRW) along with the aforementioned VIG and REGL.

The USCF Dividend Income ETF (UDI) makes the list, albeit with an asterisk. It's only been around since June 8th, but it looks promising. It focuses on dividend-paying and dividend growth companies displaying strong balance sheet fundamentals and adhering to ESG principles.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV), the sister fund to REGL, cracks the top 30 list, but the much more well-known ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) narrowly missed the cut. It fell more than 6% in June.

Note: Interested in getting periodic e-mail notifications when articles are published here? Drop your e-mail in the box below!