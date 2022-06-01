Dividend stocks and ETFs continue to dominate the broader market in 2022. All strategies - dividend growth, dividend quality and high yield - have beaten the S&P 500, but high yielders have far and away performed the best. The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD), which simply tracks the 80 highest-yielding stocks from the index has returned 6% year-to-date compared to a -14% return for the S&P 500. That's a whopping gap of 2000 basis points! Investors have responded by dropping more than $37 billion into dividend ETFs during the first five months of 2022.

The month of May was no different. High yielders topped the S&P 500 by 3-4% during the month. Dividend growers, which have lagged the broader dividend ETF universe consistently in 2022, performed roughly on par with the market. It's a curious discrepancy, but one that's not entirely a mystery.

With Treasuries falling at nearly the same pace as stocks this year, investors have needed to search for income-producing alternatives wherever they could find them. Government bonds have been a non-starter for many, so high yield dividend stocks picked up the slack, despite the weakness in the stock market. Market volatility has remained higher than normal and that's been another benefit driving the interest in dividend ETFs.

With inflation high, the economy slowing and interest rates set to keep rising, the environment for dividend stocks is likely to remain favorable throughout 2022. That may not necessarily equate to positive returns, but it could keep the group staying ahead of the S&P 500 and doing it with lower risk.

Here's the list of the best performing dividend ETFs for May 2022.

Top Performing Dividend ETFs for May 2022

The Sound Equity Income ETF (SDEI) is May's biggest winner, returning more than 6%. It has done it by targeting mid- and large-cap dividend paying stocks with positive balance sheet fundamentals, such as strong cash flows, favorable profitability ratios and modest leverage. SDEI has been on the top performer list before and the focus on quality will likely continue to play well throughout the rest of 2022.

The First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index ETF (FDL) flies a bit under the radar, but it shouldn't. With just under $3 billion in assets, it's only modestly sized, but its 18% return in 2022 makes it the top-performing dividend ETF this year. FDL looks for companies with sustainable dividends and cuts out those that have either shrinking dividends or don't appear to have the earnings to support their dividends.

Low volatility strategies continue to see above average performance. The TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (DIVZ) did the best in May with a gain of 6%, but others performed nearly as well. The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) managed to return 5% even though small-caps didn't really outperform.

Pacer continues to have a terrific 2022. The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) has just $500 million in assets, but performance isn't the reason it hasn't gotten more interest. It's up more than 13% this year and has consistently been one of the best performing dividend ETFs throughout. Its sister fund, the Pacer Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ), is also knocking it out of the park. It recently passed the $6 billion mark and is up nearly 20% over the past year.

Other ETFs Worth Noting:

It's the 3rd straight month that no Vanguard ETF appears on the list. The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM), with a May return of 3.5%, narrowly missed the cut.

Among the largest dividend ETFs cracking the May list were the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV), the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD), the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) and the ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG).

Global X isn't really known for its dividend ETFs, but it happens to land of trio of funds on the top performer list. The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS), the Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) and the Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV) all returned 3-5% in May. The company's SuperDividend lineup of funds all focus on purely high yields, a strategy that performed well.

One of my favorite funds - the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY), which combines both dividend yield and growth characteristics - nailed it again, returning more than 5% in May. Another fund that I don't think gets the recognition it deserves - the JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (JDIV) - also gained 4%.

