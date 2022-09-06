Best Performing Dividend ETFs for August 2022

As stocks declined broadly in August, dividend payers helped to ease the pain. Dividend ETFs, in general, outperformed the S&P 500 by about 2% as investors gave up on the idea of a Fed pivot for the time being. With Jerome Powell firmly laying out the Fed's plans to continue aggressively raising interest rates until inflation is back under control, stocks lost the one positive narrative that could have inspired another rally.

Top Dividend ETFs

Unfortunately, the leadership from dividend stocks in August didn't translate into gains for investors. Just two dividends, both focused on Japan, managed to generate a positive return, although there were well over a dozen that beat the S&P 500 by more than 200 basis points. Interestingly, many of the best performing dividend ETFs came from an area of the market that investors have been working hard to avoid this year - emerging markets.

Even though this group has steadily underperformed throughout 2022, better than average performance from China and attractive valuations helped push emerging markets dividend ETFs ahead. There's still a great deal of risk in emerging markets, notably from the dual impacts of high debt levels and a strong dollar, but I don't think valuations can be ignored here. Many EM dividend ETFs have P/E ratios in the single digits and at some point the relative value becomes worth the risk. I wouldn't expect consistent leadership, but August's performance shows that there's still potential here.

Looking ahead through the remainder of 2022, I think dividend ETFs still have a good chance of outperforming the broader market. I base this on the opinion that the Fed will not stop raising interest rates until at least the December meeting. That uncertainty regarding the path of rates, inflation and the direction of the economy will likely put a cap on any significant gains in equities. As Treasuries continue failing to act as a defensive alternative to stocks, investors will keep looking at conservative strategies, including dividends, low volatility and value, as options. That should keep interest in dividend stocks relatively high.

Only when the Fed announces that it's going to pause its rate hiking cycle will stocks really have a chance at a sustainable rally again. U.S. stocks have been highly reactive to Fed policy decisions pretty much since the financial crisis, but especially since the 2018 mini-bear market. Once we get that dovish Fed pivot, leadership probably switches over to the growth and high beta names that led the market higher before this year. I don't see that scenario likely playing out until at least late in the year.

For now, the environment still looks comparatively favorable for the remainder of 2022 and August was a good indication of that trend.

Here's the list of the best performing dividend ETFs for August 2022.

Best Performing Dividend ETFs for August 2022

Let's start with the two funds at the top - the WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity ETF (DXJS) and the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DXJ). They were the only funds to stay in the green and it's clear to see what the catalyst was. The hedge against the dollar added nearly 5% to the total returns of both comparable non-hedged funds (the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) and the iShares MSCI Japan Small Cap ETF (SCJ) both lost 4-5%). Japan is going through its own set of issues - yield curve control suppressing bond yields and a stagnant economy - but any foreign equity strategy that was able to avoid the soaring dollar added to returns.

WisdomTree captured all four top spots in this month's list. The WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend ETF (DEM) and the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend ETF (DGS). In case you missed my top dividend ETF picks for September, I included DEM for the same reasons that pushed it to outperform in August. DEM is trading at just 6 times forward earnings. That alone isn't a huge selling point since the 5-year average P/E ratio is only 9, but it is trading significantly below its longer-term average. I also believe the dollar is due for a mean reversion, which should work in favor of emerging markets dividend ETFs. The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is another fund from this group that performed comparatively well.

Another pair of my favorite dividend ETFs - the VictoryShares U.S. Large Cap High Dividend Volatility Weighted ETF (CDL) and the VictoryShares U.S. Equity Income Enhanced Volatility Weighted ETF (CDC) - land in the top 15. CDL offers more pure high dividend stock coverage, while CDC adds and reduces exposure based on market drawdowns, but both use smart strategies for portfolio construction. I think that going after straight high yield stocks might find market volatility in the near-term a bit of a headwind, but CDC would be a nice way to try to capture high yields while adding a risk hedge.

Best Performing Dividend ETFs for August 2022

The top performer lists of the past couple months have featured mostly smaller, under the radar names that may not be familiar to many investors. The second half of the August top performer list is quite the opposite. You'll see a number of the largest dividend ETFs that also outperformed the broader market by a sizable margin.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend ETF (DHS), the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM), the Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) and the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) are all focused on high yielders, which outperformed the dividend growth strategy by about 100 basis points in August. Each one of these ETFs has outperformed the S&P 500 by at least 10% year-to-date, but DHS has seen the greatest success this year having gained more than 2%.

The presence of the ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) highlights another theme that worked well in August - value. Growth sectors, including tech and communication services, as well as high beta lost about 5% on the month, but defensive and, somewhat surprisingly, cyclicals managed to do relatively well. Financials and industrials, in particular, have held up nicely over the past month and these two sectors tend to be filled with high yielders. Value is another theme that could look interesting over the latter part of 2022.

Read More…

Best Dividend ETFs

Best Semiconductor ETFs

Best Vanguard Stock ETFs

Best Vanguard Bond ETFs

Best TIPS ETFs

Best Energy ETFs

Best Technology ETFs

Best Cloud Computing ETFs

Best Large Cap ETFs

Best Small Cap ETFs

Best High Yield Bond ETFs

Best Cannabis ETFs

Best Blockchain ETFs

QQQ vs. QQQM vs. QQQJ: What To Expect From The Big 3 Nasdaq ETFs

VTI vs. ITOT: Comparing The Vanguard & iShares Total Market ETFs